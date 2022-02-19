Saturday Football Tips: 9/2 card bet for drop battle

It's back to an old favourite for Saturday's props pick with Getafe defender Djene Dakonam simply too big at 9/2 to be shown a card in this game.

The Togo international has been carded in eight of his last 18 matches for La Liga's long-term bad boys - they've long been the most-carded team in the Spanish top flight, although Valencia have actually overtaken them this season.

A change of manager from Pepe Bordalas to Quique Sanchez Flores has resulted in a change of fortune in terms of results but the poor discipline shows few signs of abating with Getafe having been shown 3+ cards in eight of their last nine games.

Cadiz are also high up the card list (seventh of 20 for yellows received) and with just six points separating the teams in the relegation battle, you can expect this to be hard-fought.

The potential fly in the ointment is the appointment of Jose Alberola Rojas as referee - he's the most lenient this season in La Liga.

However, as pointed out in a recent preview, he's been showing plenty more cards of late, including six reds in his last 11 games.

A sending-off here is 10/3 with both teams to see red a tempting 50/1.

Rojas took charge of Cadiz's recent Copa del Rey clash with Valencia and that clash of two high-carding teams saw him produce eight yellows and a red.

Given the teams involved here, it's not hard to see Rojas being overworked again.

Djene is the man who looks the value in the market at 9/2 and should be backed.

It will also be worth backing him in a double with Varazdat Haroyan, should the Cadiz centre-back start.

The Armenian is at 11/4 for a card despite having received one in eight of his 16 league starts since arriving in Spain in the summer.

However, with new signing Luis Hernandez having helped Cadiz to a clean sheet last week, it seems unlikely Haroyan will be in the starting XI unless Cadiz have an injury or illness problem.

The double pays north of 22/1 so will be worth checking the team news prior to kick-off.

Saturday Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place!