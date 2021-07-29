To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Sapporo to overcome Osaka

Japan football fans
Sapporo not Tokyo is the place to be in Japan on Friday morning

Tobias Gourlay's headed east in search of a fourth straight home winner

"Osaka have scored just three times across nine road trips this term"

Back Sapporo @ 1.9010/11 to beat Gamba Osaka

Sapporo v Gamba Osaka
Friday 10:00

In Norway yesterday, Haugesund sunk Stromsgodset 2-1 to land our win bet and complete a hat-trick of successes in Scandinavia.

We've crossed continents today to reach Japan in time for Friday morning's J League encounter between 10th-placed Sapporo and 15th-placed Gamba Osaka. We fancy the higher-placed hosts can get the job done.

Sapporo are W5-D2-L2 at the Sapporo Dome this season. Hosting teams like Osaka who are now below them in the league, they are a perfect W5-D0-L0. Recently, they have kept clean sheets in all of their last four home appearances.

Osaka have scored just three times across nine road trips this term and could struggle to find ways through Sapporo's solid defence. The visitors have a robust backline of their own, but Sapporo know how to win at the Dome and we'll take them to come out on top this Friday morning.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 95pts
Returned: 95.74pts
P/L: +0.74pts

Recommended bets

Back Sapporo @ 1.9010/11 to win

Japanese J League: Sapporo v G-Osaka (Match Odds)

Friday 30 July, 10.00am

