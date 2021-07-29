Football Bet of the Day: Sapporo to overcome Osaka

Japanese J League: Sapporo v G-Osaka (Match Odds)Show Hide
Friday 30 July, 10.00am
Tobias Gourlay's headed east in search of a fourth straight home winner
"Osaka have scored just three times across nine road trips this term"
Sapporo v Gamba Osaka
Friday 10:00
In Norway yesterday, Haugesund sunk Stromsgodset 2-1 to land our win bet and complete a hat-trick of successes in Scandinavia.
We've crossed continents today to reach Japan in time for Friday morning's J League encounter between 10th-placed Sapporo and 15th-placed Gamba Osaka. We fancy the higher-placed hosts can get the job done.
Sapporo are W5-D2-L2 at the Sapporo Dome this season. Hosting teams like Osaka who are now below them in the league, they are a perfect W5-D0-L0. Recently, they have kept clean sheets in all of their last four home appearances.
Osaka have scored just three times across nine road trips this term and could struggle to find ways through Sapporo's solid defence. The visitors have a robust backline of their own, but Sapporo know how to win at the Dome and we'll take them to come out on top this Friday morning.
