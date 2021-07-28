Football Bet of the Day: Haugesund to sink Stromsgodset

Norwegian Eliteserien: Haugesund v Stromsgodset (Match Odds)Show Hide
Wednesday 28 July, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Haugesund
|Stromsgodset
|The Draw
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Tobias Gourlay's chasing a third straight home win in Norway this evening
"On home turf seventh-placed Haugesund have won their last five league matches, scoring an average of almost three goals a game"
Haugesund v Stromsgodset
Wednesday 18:00
In Sweden yesterday, Falkenbergs failed hard. Helsingborgs thrashed them 4-0 to land our win bet with something to spare.
Our tour of Scandinavia continues today with a trip to Norway, where we're looking to back another home winner. In the top-flight Eliteserien, Haugesund are on a decent win streak at Haugesund Stadion and we fancy they can extend it when they host travel-sick Stromsgodset this evening.
On home turf seventh-placed Haugesund have won their last five league matches, scoring an average of almost three goals a game. The aggregate score from those matches is 14-3 and we reckon the hosts will have too much firepower for today's visitors.
Stromsgodset are only one place below their hosts, despite taking just two points from a possible 18 on the road this term (W0-D2-L4). They've lost 3/3 visiting teams now above them in the league, including a notable 2-7 loss at second-placed Bodo Glimt. These two might be close in the table, but tonight's result could be another one-sided one.
Staked: 94pts
Returned: 93.94pts
P/L: -0.06pts
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Wednesday 28 July, 6.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Haugesund
|Stromsgodset
|The Draw
Join to place betsJoin today