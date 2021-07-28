To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Haugesund to sink Stromsgodset

Norway football fans
There's no way Haugesund should lose in Norway tonight

Tobias Gourlay's chasing a third straight home win in Norway this evening

"On home turf seventh-placed Haugesund have won their last five league matches, scoring an average of almost three goals a game"

Back Haugesund @ 1.804/5 to beat Stromsgodset

Haugesund v Stromsgodset
Wednesday 18:00

In Sweden yesterday, Falkenbergs failed hard. Helsingborgs thrashed them 4-0 to land our win bet with something to spare.

Our tour of Scandinavia continues today with a trip to Norway, where we're looking to back another home winner. In the top-flight Eliteserien, Haugesund are on a decent win streak at Haugesund Stadion and we fancy they can extend it when they host travel-sick Stromsgodset this evening.

On home turf seventh-placed Haugesund have won their last five league matches, scoring an average of almost three goals a game. The aggregate score from those matches is 14-3 and we reckon the hosts will have too much firepower for today's visitors.

Stromsgodset are only one place below their hosts, despite taking just two points from a possible 18 on the road this term (W0-D2-L4). They've lost 3/3 visiting teams now above them in the league, including a notable 2-7 loss at second-placed Bodo Glimt. These two might be close in the table, but tonight's result could be another one-sided one.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 94pts
Returned: 93.94pts
P/L: -0.06pts

Recommended bets

Back Haugesund @ 1.804/5 to win

Haugesund v Stromsgodset (Match Odds)

Wednesday 28 July, 6.00pm

