Football Bet of the Day: Haugesund to sink Stromsgodset

In Sweden yesterday, Falkenbergs failed hard. Helsingborgs thrashed them 4-0 to land our win bet with something to spare.

Our tour of Scandinavia continues today with a trip to Norway, where we're looking to back another home winner. In the top-flight Eliteserien, Haugesund are on a decent win streak at Haugesund Stadion and we fancy they can extend it when they host travel-sick Stromsgodset this evening.

On home turf seventh-placed Haugesund have won their last five league matches, scoring an average of almost three goals a game. The aggregate score from those matches is 14-3 and we reckon the hosts will have too much firepower for today's visitors.

Stromsgodset are only one place below their hosts, despite taking just two points from a possible 18 on the road this term (W0-D2-L4). They've lost 3/3 visiting teams now above them in the league, including a notable 2-7 loss at second-placed Bodo Glimt. These two might be close in the table, but tonight's result could be another one-sided one.