Football Bet of the Day: Falkenbergs to fail again

Helsingborgs v Falkenbergs

Tuesday 18:00

In Denmark yesterday, SonderjyskE repeated their feat of April and once more beat Velje 1-0 to land our win bet.

We've crossed the Oresund Bridge today and come to Sweden for one of the day's two Superettan matches. Both Helsingborgs and Falkenbergs were relegated to the second tier last term, but one of them has adapted to lower-level life better than other. We fancy Olof Mellberg's hosts to get the better of their rivals and take all three points this evening.

Helsingborgs are seventh in the table and an even W3-D0-L3 at their Olympia home. Two of those defeats came against the teams now second and third. Against sides currently below them in the table, the Red Ones are comfortably in the black (W3-D0-L1).

Falkenbergs dropped down from the Allsvenskan last season and have carried on falling, all the way to 16th and last in the current Superettan table. They have taken just one point from a possible 15 on their travels recently and look well set to fail again today. At even money we'll take Helsingborgs for the home win.