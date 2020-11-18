Football Bet of the Day: More goals for the Wolves

Sandnes Ulf v Stjordals-Blink

Wednesday 17:00

In Malta last night, the hosts took a 1-0 lead shortly after half-time but were quickly pegged back by the visitors who secured a 1-1 draw that wins them Nations League D Group 1. It's a result that also suited our BTTS bet and we're sticking with some Scandinavians this afternoon.

We're headed to Norway for the second-tier match between Sandnes Ulf and Stjordals-Blink. The hosts are eighth in the 16-team 1st Division, while their visitors are running 11th. The home side have the leakiest defence in the top half and we fancy there will be a few goals later today.

This season Sandnes Ulf's 13 league home games have produced 42 goals at a rate of 3.23 a match. The hosts are W8-D3-L2 despite managing just a single clean sheet - against rock-bottom Kongsvinger. At the other end, only league leaders Tromso have stopped the Wolves from scoring. Ten of the 13 games delivered Over 2.5 Goals but that's a short price on today's match so we're looking to stretch the line just a little. Hosting teams now below them in the table, Ulf have produced Over 2.5 Goals in 5/6 and Over 3.5 Goals in 3/6.

Stjordals-Blink might be in the wrong half of the table, but they have scored on all of their 11 road trips this term. Their last four away matches have been against teams close to Ulf in the table (3rd to 9th) and they've scored seven times. They conceded at least twice in all four, with 3/4 reaching Over 3.5 Goals. Because Ulf have stalled at Over 2.5 Goals a few times this season, we want some cover for that eventuality today. By backing Over 3.0 Goals, we'll win if there are at least four match goals and get our stake back if there are exactly three.