Football Bet of the Day: Defences to melt away in Malta

Malta v Faroe Islands

Tuesday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports Red Button)

In Spain last night, 10-man Sporting Gijon took a late lead but conceded an even later equaliser to draw 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano. We get our stake returned and we'll be reinvesting it in Malta.

Tonight Malta entertain Faroe Islands in a match that will decide who wins Nations League D Group 1 and therefore earns promotion to the next level. The hosts are three points behind their visitors so it's a must-win for them and we expect them to come out on the front foot.

Across the Nations League and Euro qualifiers, the pair have met five times in the last couple of years. Both teams scored in 4/5 of those meetings. With Malta as hosts, they drew 1-1 in 2018 and the home side won 2-1 last year. In their most recent meeting in the Faroes in September, the Scandinavians scored two late goals to win a thriller 3-2.

BTTS has also landed in each of Malta's two previous Group 1 games: a 1-1 draw with Latvia and 3-1 win over Andorra. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Faroes drew 1-1 in Latvia. BTTS is an odds-against bet for this evening's game and it's a punt we're ready to take.