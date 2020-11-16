Football Bet of the Day: Sporting to run down Rayo

Sporting Gijon v Rayo Vallecano

Monday 20:00 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)

Las Palmas chirped in yesterday's Canary Islands derby, but Tenerife croaked. The hosts won 1-0 and Kev's goals bet went down with the visitors. As he takes a breather, we're looking to make mainland Spain pay this evening.

Sporting Gijon (W7-D1-L3) are third in the Segunda Division table and can close within two points of the summit with a win at home to mid-table Rayo Vallecano (W5-D1-L5). With 4/5 Sporting home games staying Under 2.5 Goals this term and 4/6 Rayo road trips going the same way, tonight's game is likely to be close, but we fancy Sporting at the prices.

Sporting are a strong W4-D1-L0 at El Molinon under David Gallego this season. They've scored a modest seven times across those five matches, but crucially have conceded only twice.

Rayo are W1-D1-L4 on the road under Andoni Iraola, having scored only twice across those six games. Last season - their first after relegation from La Liga - Rayo won only 4/19 away matches. They did manage to draw 12 of those games, however, and that's why we want some cover for that outcome today. At close to even money, we'll back Sporting Draw No Bet. If the hosts win, we win. If it's a draw, our stake is returned.