Football Bet of the Day: Roma to romp home

Roma v Spezia

Monday 19:45 (Live on BT Sport 1)

In Italy yesterday, Sassuolo beat Lazio 2-1. Kev was right to play it safe in the Goal Lines market and gets his stake back as a result. He's got a couple of weeks now to work out where to put it next time.

Our week begins where Kev left off. Lazio's fierce city rivals Roma are hosting Spezia this evening and we like the price on Jose Mourinho's men to get the job done quickly.

Eighth-placed Roma are W5-D1-L2 on home turf this term, but they've won a perfect 5/5 against teams currently outside the top four. In all five of those victories, the capital club were ahead by half-time.

Spezia are miles off the top four so Roma needn't fear them. Thiago Motta's Eagles are W1-D1-L6 on the road this season. Against teams now higher than 16th, they have lost 6/6. They were also behind at the break in all six. At better than evens, we're backing Roma to be leading at half-time and full time in this one.