To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

Football Bet of the Day: Roma to romp home

Jose Mourinho Roma
Roma might just put a smile on Jose Mourinho's face tonight

Tobias Gourlay's hoping Spezia will roll over early in the Eternal City tonight

"Roma have won 5/5 hosting teams currently outside the top four. In all five of those victories, the capital club were ahead by half-time"

Back Roma/Roma @ 2.1411/10 v Spezia

Roma v Spezia
Monday 19:45 (Live on BT Sport 1)

In Italy yesterday, Sassuolo beat Lazio 2-1. Kev was right to play it safe in the Goal Lines market and gets his stake back as a result. He's got a couple of weeks now to work out where to put it next time.

Our week begins where Kev left off. Lazio's fierce city rivals Roma are hosting Spezia this evening and we like the price on Jose Mourinho's men to get the job done quickly.

Eighth-placed Roma are W5-D1-L2 on home turf this term, but they've won a perfect 5/5 against teams currently outside the top four. In all five of those victories, the capital club were ahead by half-time.

Spezia are miles off the top four so Roma needn't fear them. Thiago Motta's Eagles are W1-D1-L6 on the road this season. Against teams now higher than 16th, they have lost 6/6. They were also behind at the break in all six. At better than evens, we're backing Roma to be leading at half-time and full time in this one.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 169pts
Returned: 161.66pts
P/L: -7.34pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Roma/Roma @ 2.1411/10 v Spezia

Italian Serie A: Roma v Spezia (Half Time/Full Time)

Show Hide

Monday 13 December, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Roma/Roma
Roma/Draw
Roma/Spezia
Draw/Roma
Draw/Draw
Draw/Spezia
Spezia/Roma
Spezia/Draw
Spezia/Spezia
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day