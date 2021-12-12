Football Bet of the Day: Madness at the MAPEI

Goals galore in Italy

Sassuolo v Lazio

Sunday 12 December, 17:00

Live on BT Sport

They rode their luck in a big way in the first half last night in Bilbao, but Sevilla delivered for us in the end, edging out Athletic Club 1-0 in La Liga.

We'll look to end the week more or less level by backing goals in Serie A, which has generally been a goal-laden league this season. Two of the more entertaining teams, Sassuolo and Lazio, do battle at the MAPEI Stadium this evening.

Sassuolo have played some excellent football this term, despite the loss of enterprising coach Roberto De Zerbi to Shakhtar Donetsk. His replacement Alessio Dionisi has overseen wins at Juventus and Milan, although the team is only in mid-table.

The one thing we can rely on with Sassuolo is the presence of goals in their matches. Seven of their last ten matches in Serie A have featured at least four goals, and all of them have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land.

It's a similar scenario with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio in Serie A. Their last two games have seen them win 3-1 at Sampdoria and draw 4-4 with Udinese. 12 of their 16 games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, and ten of those have featured at least four goals.

We could be bold and just go for Over 3.5 Goals here at 2.466/4, but I'll be slightly more conservative and use the Goal Lines market to back Over 3.0 Goals at 1.9310/11. If there are four goals or more, we still get a decent payout, but if there are exactly three goals, our stake is returned.