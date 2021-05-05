Football Bet of the Day: Sporting success in Portugal

Rio Ave v Sporting Lisbon

Wednesday 21:15

At Kenilworth Road last night, the hosting Hatters held Rotherham to a goalless draw that doesn't really help anyone except us. Under 2.5 Goals landed with something to spare so we're back on track - and headed to Portugal.

Sporting Lisbon are getting close to a first Primeira Liga title for 19 years. Unbeaten through the first 30 rounds of the season, Rúben Amorim's men are six points clear of reigning champions Porto with four games to go. Tonight, Sporting go to Rio Ave and we reckon they can take another big step towards the title.

The visitors are W12-D3-L0 on the road this season. That excellent record is built on outstanding defence: the Lions have kept clean sheets in 10/15, recently conceding just twice across their last nine road trips. At the other end, they've not been prolific, but only one team - Porto - has stopped Sporting from scoring.

Fifteenth-placed Rio Ave have failed to score in over half of their home games this term (8/15) including 5/8 under current boss Miguel Cardoso. We don't fancy their chances against the league's very best defence, so we'll take Sporting to nick a goal, win to nil and nab all three points.