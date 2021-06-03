Football Bet of the Day: Cucumber Growers to produce goals

Rayo Vallecano v Leganes

Thursday 20:00 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)

In Innsbruck yesterday, Germany were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark, leaving us a goal short of our target.

We're looking to hit the bullseye in Spain today, where Rayo Vallecano host Leganes in the first leg of the second Segunda Division playoff semi-final.

Hosts Rayo, who finished the regular campaign in sixth, are slight favourites to win tonight, despite failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their final 12 home matches of the season. It looks very much like they will need to score tonight to give themselves a decent chance of coming through the second leg and winning the tie.

Leganes, who were fourth in the final table, have found the back of the net in 8/11 away games since late January. At the other end of the pitch, the Cucumber Growers have conceded in 7/9. With two shaky defences going up against a couple of the Segunda Division's better attacks, we're willing to back BTTS at a plump price that amply reflects the possibility of a classically cagey first leg.