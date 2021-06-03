Football Bet of the Day: Cucumber Growers to produce goals

Spanish Segunda Division: Rayo Vallecano v Leganes (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Thursday 3 June, 8.00pm
Tobias Gourlay's in Spain for the first leg of a Segunda Division playoff semi-final
"Rayo failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their final 12 home matches of the season"
Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.3411/8 in Rayo Vallecano v Leganes
Rayo Vallecano v Leganes
Thursday 20:00 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)
In Innsbruck yesterday, Germany were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark, leaving us a goal short of our target.
We're looking to hit the bullseye in Spain today, where Rayo Vallecano host Leganes in the first leg of the second Segunda Division playoff semi-final.
Hosts Rayo, who finished the regular campaign in sixth, are slight favourites to win tonight, despite failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their final 12 home matches of the season. It looks very much like they will need to score tonight to give themselves a decent chance of coming through the second leg and winning the tie.
Leganes, who were fourth in the final table, have found the back of the net in 8/11 away games since late January. At the other end of the pitch, the Cucumber Growers have conceded in 7/9. With two shaky defences going up against a couple of the Segunda Division's better attacks, we're willing to back BTTS at a plump price that amply reflects the possibility of a classically cagey first leg.
Staked: 76pts
Returned: 77.26pts
P/L: +1.26pts
