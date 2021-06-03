To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Cucumber Growers to produce goals

Spain football fans
Rayo Vallecano and Leganes have their shot at returning to Spain's top table tonight

Tobias Gourlay's in Spain for the first leg of a Segunda Division playoff semi-final

"Rayo failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their final 12 home matches of the season"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.3411/8 in Rayo Vallecano v Leganes

Thursday 20:00 (Live on LaLiga SmartBank YouTube)

In Innsbruck yesterday, Germany were held to a 1-1 draw by Denmark, leaving us a goal short of our target.

We're looking to hit the bullseye in Spain today, where Rayo Vallecano host Leganes in the first leg of the second Segunda Division playoff semi-final.

Hosts Rayo, who finished the regular campaign in sixth, are slight favourites to win tonight, despite failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their final 12 home matches of the season. It looks very much like they will need to score tonight to give themselves a decent chance of coming through the second leg and winning the tie.

Leganes, who were fourth in the final table, have found the back of the net in 8/11 away games since late January. At the other end of the pitch, the Cucumber Growers have conceded in 7/9. With two shaky defences going up against a couple of the Segunda Division's better attacks, we're willing to back BTTS at a plump price that amply reflects the possibility of a classically cagey first leg.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 76pts
Returned: 77.26pts
P/L: +1.26pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.3411/8

Spanish Segunda Division: Rayo Vallecano v Leganes (Both teams to Score?)

Thursday 3 June, 8.00pm

Market rules

