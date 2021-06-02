Football Bet of the Day: Goals are incoming in Innsbruck

Germany v Denmark

Wednesday 20:00 (Live on Sky Sports Premier League)

In Sweden yesterday, Jonkopings broke their losing streak to win 2-1 at Sundsvall and land our goals bet. We're 2/2 for the week and headed to Germany with hope in our heart...

The Mannschaft's match with neighbours Denmark is our pick of tonight's international friendlies. The northern raiders are in decent nick and look capable of hurting their hosts.

Five of Germany's last seven home friendlies have gone Over 2.5 Goals as Jogi Low's men have managed just a couple of clean sheets. Across all competitions, 10/12 games on German soil have been high scorers, with the hosts - who start as favourites for this one - conceding at least once in 8/12.

Denmark have scored at least twice in six straight games since they beat England 1-0 in October last year. Across all comps, they've struck at least once in 10/11 away from home since late 2018. We fancy they can nick at least a goal this evening and help deliver Over 2.5 Goals in total.