Football Bet of the Day: Dundee to put a dent in Rangers

Rangers v Dundee

Saturday 15:00

On Tyneside last night, Charlton shut down Gateshead 2-0 and left us short of our goals target.

We're making the short trip up to Glasgow today for the Scottish Premiership game between league leaders Rangers and second-bottom Dundee. Last time out at Ibrox, the Gers beat rock-bottom Ross County 4-2 and we're backing a similar scoreline today.

Rangers are W4-D3-L0 on home turf this season, having conceded in all of their last five appearances at Ibrox.

Dundee have lifted themselves off the bottom with a run of four wins in seven matches. But three of those successes came at home and we're not sure the Dark Blues have got enough to match the champions this afternoon. However, James McPake's men have at least scored in 7/8 so - at a juicy price - we'll take Rangers to win but both teams to score.