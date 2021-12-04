To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Manager Markets Blog

Football Bet of the Day: Dundee to put a dent in Rangers

James Tavernier Rangers
Ranger should still pass the test against Dundee today

Tobias Gourlay's crossing the border again to catch Dundee at Ibrox this afternoon

"Rangers are W4-D3-L0 on home turf this season, having conceded in all of their last five appearances at Ibrox"

Back Rangers/Yes @ 3.259/4 in Match Odds/Both Teams To Score

Rangers v Dundee
Saturday 15:00

On Tyneside last night, Charlton shut down Gateshead 2-0 and left us short of our goals target.

We're making the short trip up to Glasgow today for the Scottish Premiership game between league leaders Rangers and second-bottom Dundee. Last time out at Ibrox, the Gers beat rock-bottom Ross County 4-2 and we're backing a similar scoreline today.

Rangers are W4-D3-L0 on home turf this season, having conceded in all of their last five appearances at Ibrox.

Dundee have lifted themselves off the bottom with a run of four wins in seven matches. But three of those successes came at home and we're not sure the Dark Blues have got enough to match the champions this afternoon. However, James McPake's men have at least scored in 7/8 so - at a juicy price - we'll take Rangers to win but both teams to score.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 167pts
Returned: 161.66pts
P/L: -5.34pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Rangers/Yes @ 3.259/4 in Match Odds/Both Teams To Score

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Dundee (Match Odds and Both teams to Score)

Show Hide

Saturday 4 December, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rangers/Yes
Dundee/Yes
Draw/Yes
Rangers/No
Dundee/No
Draw/No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day