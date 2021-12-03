To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Tear-up on Tyneside

Shaun Bartlett Charlton
It could be a classic FA Cup night for Charlton

Tobias Gourlay reckons the floodgates could open in Gateshead tonight

"At Gateshead International Stadium, 8/8 competitive games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals this term, with 5/8 hitting Over 3.5 Goals"

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.3411/8 in Gateshead v Charlton

Gateshead v Charlton
Friday 19:45 (Live on ITV4)

In Scotland last night, Celtic beat Hearts but only 1-0, leaving us short on the goals side of our bet. We're on the other side of Hadrian's today as Charlton make the long journey up to Gateshead for an FA Cup second round game.

Gateshead are fifth in the National League and have been going well at home, winning 5/5 league games so far this season. In the FA Cup so far, they've played at home three times: beating Bradford (Park Avenue) 6-2, overcoming Marske United 3-2, then drawing 2-2 with Altrincham before beating them 3-2 on the road.

At Gateshead International Stadium, 8/8 competitive games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals this term. The Tynesiders have scored at least twice in all eight, with 5/8 hitting Over 3.5 Goals.

Charlton are three levels higher in League One, where they are running 15th. Their only previous FA Cup outing this season brought a 4-0 win at home to the National League's Havant & Waterlooville. Against a similar level of opposition tonight, the Addicks can deliver more goals. Gateshead can be hopeful of scoring themselves, so we'll take the odds-against price on Over 3.5 Goals.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 166pts
Returned: 161.66pts
P/L: -4.34pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.3411/8

English FA Cup: Gateshead v Charlton (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Friday 3 December, 7.45pm

Friday 3 December, 7.45pm

Market rules

