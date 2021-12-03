Football Bet of the Day: Tear-up on Tyneside

Gateshead v Charlton

Friday 19:45 (Live on ITV4)

In Scotland last night, Celtic beat Hearts but only 1-0, leaving us short on the goals side of our bet. We're on the other side of Hadrian's today as Charlton make the long journey up to Gateshead for an FA Cup second round game.

Gateshead are fifth in the National League and have been going well at home, winning 5/5 league games so far this season. In the FA Cup so far, they've played at home three times: beating Bradford (Park Avenue) 6-2, overcoming Marske United 3-2, then drawing 2-2 with Altrincham before beating them 3-2 on the road.

At Gateshead International Stadium, 8/8 competitive games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals this term. The Tynesiders have scored at least twice in all eight, with 5/8 hitting Over 3.5 Goals.

Charlton are three levels higher in League One, where they are running 15th. Their only previous FA Cup outing this season brought a 4-0 win at home to the National League's Havant & Waterlooville. Against a similar level of opposition tonight, the Addicks can deliver more goals. Gateshead can be hopeful of scoring themselves, so we'll take the odds-against price on Over 3.5 Goals.