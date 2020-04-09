Football Bet of the Day: Grodno to grind out a win in Belarus

Neman Grodno v Belshina Bobruisk

Friday 17:00

In the end super Wednesday served up a win, a loss and a no result for this column. Our bet in Tajikistan came home as Khujand beat CSKA Pomir 3-1; then Slavia Mozyr shut out BATE Borisov to deny our BTTS wager in Belarus; finally, in Nicaragua, records show that Managua's match with Deportivo Ocotal never happened.

Today we're back in Belarus for tomorrow's Premier League game between Neman Grodno and newly promoted Belshina Bobruisk. Going back into last season, the last nine league games at Neman Stadium have finished with Under 2.5 Goals and we fancy it will be another close encounter on Friday night, with the hosts perhaps just sneaking the win.

Neman have won their only home match of 2020 so far, beating Vitebsk 2-0. It was only their ninth home win since the start of the 2018 campaign, but it's worth noting that all nine of those wins were accompanied by a clean sheet. Across those nine recent low scorers we mentioned, they've conceded only five times in total.

New boys Belshina have lost each of their first three matches of the current season. They've scored just once across 270 minutes of action, succumbing 0-1 to Torpedo Zhodino in their only previous away game. At an attractive price, we willing to back their hosts in this one to win and keep a clean sheet.