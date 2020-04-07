Football Bet of the Day: BATE rate a goals bet

Slavia Mozyr v BATE Borisov

Wednesday 15:30 (Watch on Betfair Live video)

Yesterday's bet is a still live one. In fact, the big game from Tajikistan doesn't kick-off until tomorrow lunchtime, just a few hours before the game we're previewing today...

A couple of weeks ago, Slavia Mozyr sprung an early season surprise in the Belarusian Premier League when they beat the mighty BATE Borisov 2-1. On Wednesday afternoon, BATE get a shot at revenge when the pair meet again in the first leg of a Belarusian Cup semi-final. BATE will start as favourites, even though they are once again the away team, but our favoured bet is a goals one.

BTTS landed in that most recent meeting. It's also landed in Slavia's two other Premier League games so far this season. BTTS was also the right bet on BATE's previous trip to Mozyr: in April 2019, during Slavia's first campaign back in the top flight, the big boys came to town and beat them 2-1.

Last month, BATE played a two-legged quarter final against Dinamo Minsk. They won the opening away leg 2-1 and followed up with a 3-2 success on home turf. Meanwhile, two of their three Premier League games this term have also delivered BTTS. First legs of knockout ties can often be cagey affairs, but there's enough in both teams' recent records for us to back BTTS in this one.

