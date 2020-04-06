Football Bet of the Day: Thriller in Tajikistan

CSKA Pamir v FC Khujand

Wednesday 12:00

Remarkable scenes in Belarus yesterday as Isloch and FK Slutsk defenestrated the form book and got themselves tangled up in a five-goal thriller. The visitors went 0-1 up, fell 2-1 behind before eventually winning 2-3. Kev's taking a week off to get his heart rate down, which means we're in the chair for the next seven days.

Our shift begins - for the first time ever - in Tajikistan. The new Tajikistani Higher League season began yesterday and we can't deny we're a little bit more excited about that news than we would normally be. There's nothing happening today or tomorrow, but Wednesday lunchtime brings the final two round-one fixtures and one of them has caught our eye.

Last year, CSKA Pomir finished fourth in the eight-team league. On Wednesday they are visited by FC Khujand, who came in second - albeit 15 points behind runaway champions Istiqlol. Khujand went W5-D1-L5 on the road in 2019, scoring themselves in 9/11 of those matches. BTTS landed in 6/11.

Hosts CSKA went W5-D2-L4 on home turf last year. Excluding a pair of 2-0 wins over Panjsher - who finished 13 points clear at the wrong end of the table - they conceded in 7/7 league games from May onwards. Six of those seven games delivered BTTS and, at a price that should end up nudging even money, that's our bet for today.