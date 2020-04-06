To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Greatest Game Series

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Football Bet of the Day: Thriller in Tajikistan

Tajikistan football fans
The Tajikistan Higher League is up and running
Join today
View market

Tobias Gourlay's scanned the horizon and spotted a football match taking place in Tajikistan on Wednesday

"Khujand went W5-D1-L5 on the road in 2019, scoring themselves in 9/11 of those matches"

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.92] in CSKA Pamir v FC Khujand

CSKA Pamir v FC Khujand
Wednesday 12:00

Remarkable scenes in Belarus yesterday as Isloch and FK Slutsk defenestrated the form book and got themselves tangled up in a five-goal thriller. The visitors went 0-1 up, fell 2-1 behind before eventually winning 2-3. Kev's taking a week off to get his heart rate down, which means we're in the chair for the next seven days.

Our shift begins - for the first time ever - in Tajikistan. The new Tajikistani Higher League season began yesterday and we can't deny we're a little bit more excited about that news than we would normally be. There's nothing happening today or tomorrow, but Wednesday lunchtime brings the final two round-one fixtures and one of them has caught our eye.

Last year, CSKA Pomir finished fourth in the eight-team league. On Wednesday they are visited by FC Khujand, who came in second - albeit 15 points behind runaway champions Istiqlol. Khujand went W5-D1-L5 on the road in 2019, scoring themselves in 9/11 of those matches. BTTS landed in 6/11.

Hosts CSKA went W5-D2-L4 on home turf last year. Excluding a pair of 2-0 wins over Panjsher - who finished 13 points clear at the wrong end of the table - they conceded in 7/7 league games from May onwards. Six of those seven games delivered BTTS and, at a price that should end up nudging even money, that's our bet for today.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 39pts
Returned: 29.81pts
P/L: -9.19pts

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ [1.92] in CSKA Pamir v FC Khujand

Tajikistani Higher League: CSKA Pamir v FC Khujand (Both teams to Score?)

Wednesday 8 April, 12.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tobias Gourlay,

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles