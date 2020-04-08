Football Bet of the Day: Blue Lions to roar in Nicaragua

Managua FC v Deportivo Ocotal

Wednesday 23:30

It's shaping up to be a bumper Wednesday for this column. Not only have we got an interest in the lunchtime game from Tajikistan, we've taken a position on one of this afternoon's Belarusian Cup matches, and now we've got a view on one of tonight's games from... Nicaragua.

There are five matches to choose from in the Nicaraguan Primera Division and we've gone for top-of-the-table Managua's home match with Deportivo Ocotal, who are second bottom of the 10-team league. Since 2018, Deportivo have travelled to Managua three times and lost 0-2, 2-4 and 0-3. We're backing them to lose with something to spare again this evening.

Managua are unbeaten in 10 league games at the Estadio Olimpico. The Blue Lions have gone W8-D2-L0. In six of those eight wins, the margin of victory was at least two goals.

Visiting Deportivo have recently earned just one point from a possible 21 on the road (W0-D1-L6). The solitary point came in a goalless draw against the team that's rock bottom of the table. In all six defeats they conceded at least twice. The margin of defeat was at least two in 4/6 and we're betting on them to lost by a couple or more in Managua tonight.