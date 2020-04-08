Football Bet of the Day: Blue Lions to roar in Nicaragua
Tobias Gourlay's headed to Central America for one of tonight's five Nicaraguan Primera Division matches
"Since 2018, Deportivo Ocotal have travelled to Managua three times and lost 0-2, 2-4 and 0-3"
Back Managua FC -1.5 on the Asian Handicap @ [1.88] v Deportivo Ocotal
Managua FC v Deportivo Ocotal
Wednesday 23:30
It's shaping up to be a bumper Wednesday for this column. Not only have we got an interest in the lunchtime game from Tajikistan, we've taken a position on one of this afternoon's Belarusian Cup matches, and now we've got a view on one of tonight's games from... Nicaragua.
There are five matches to choose from in the Nicaraguan Primera Division and we've gone for top-of-the-table Managua's home match with Deportivo Ocotal, who are second bottom of the 10-team league. Since 2018, Deportivo have travelled to Managua three times and lost 0-2, 2-4 and 0-3. We're backing them to lose with something to spare again this evening.
Managua are unbeaten in 10 league games at the Estadio Olimpico. The Blue Lions have gone W8-D2-L0. In six of those eight wins, the margin of victory was at least two goals.
Visiting Deportivo have recently earned just one point from a possible 21 on the road (W0-D1-L6). The solitary point came in a goalless draw against the team that's rock bottom of the table. In all six defeats they conceded at least twice. The margin of defeat was at least two in 4/6 and we're betting on them to lost by a couple or more in Managua tonight.
2020 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 39pts
Returned: 29.81pts
P/L: -9.19pts
