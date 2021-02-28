To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Gattuso to beat Inzaghi

Lorenzo Insigne Napoli
Napoli could notch a quick win in Serie A today

A couple of old AC Milan team-mates go head to head in Naples today and Tobias Gourlay fancies the host to come out on top

"Benevento have conceded before the break on 8/11 road trips and look like they could fail fast today"

Back Napoli/Napoli @ 2.245/4 v Benevento

Napoli v Benevento
Sunday 17:00 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In Italy yesterday, Bologna beat Lazio 2-0 to leave us a goal short of our target. It means we're even for the week (three wins, three defeats) and need a result today to finish our shift in the black.

We're sticking in Italy for this afternoon's Serie A match between Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli and Pippo Inzaghi's Benevento. Last time Benevento came to Naples for a league game, it was 2017 and they lost 6-0. The Sorcerers also lost the reverse fixture earlier this season and we're not sure they can magic up a result today.

Napoli have won 7/11 Serie A matches at the San Paolo this term, including each of the last three. In 6/7 wins, they were ahead at half-time.

Benevento are W4-D2-L5 on the road this season, but the wins all came against teams now 10th or lower. Napoli are seventh and, against teams higher than 10th, they have lost 4/4 and been behind at half-time in all four defeats. Versus everyone, they've conceded before the break in 8/11 and they look like they could fail fast against Napoli today. We're backing the hosts to be ahead at 45 and 90 minutes in the Half Time/Full Time market.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 30pts
Returned: 32.34pts
P/L: +2.34pts

Recommended bets

Back Napoli/Napoli @ 2.245/4

Italian Serie A: Napoli v Benevento (Half Time/Full Time)

Sunday 28 February, 5.00pm

