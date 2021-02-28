Football Bet of the Day: Gattuso to beat Inzaghi

Napoli v Benevento

Sunday 17:00 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In Italy yesterday, Bologna beat Lazio 2-0 to leave us a goal short of our target. It means we're even for the week (three wins, three defeats) and need a result today to finish our shift in the black.

We're sticking in Italy for this afternoon's Serie A match between Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli and Pippo Inzaghi's Benevento. Last time Benevento came to Naples for a league game, it was 2017 and they lost 6-0. The Sorcerers also lost the reverse fixture earlier this season and we're not sure they can magic up a result today.

Napoli have won 7/11 Serie A matches at the San Paolo this term, including each of the last three. In 6/7 wins, they were ahead at half-time.

Benevento are W4-D2-L5 on the road this season, but the wins all came against teams now 10th or lower. Napoli are seventh and, against teams higher than 10th, they have lost 4/4 and been behind at half-time in all four defeats. Versus everyone, they've conceded before the break in 8/11 and they look like they could fail fast against Napoli today. We're backing the hosts to be ahead at 45 and 90 minutes in the Half Time/Full Time market.