Football Bet of the Day: Attackers to have a blast in Bologna

Saturday 27 February, 5.00pm
The second of Saturday's three Serie A games is the one to keep an eye on, says Tobias Gourlay
"Under Sinisa Mihajlovic, Bologna's home games have consistently produced goals"
Bologna v Lazio
Saturday 17:00 (Live on Premier Sports 2)
In Spain yesterday, a penalty for Levante just before half-time and one for Athletic Bilbao just after the break was enough to land our BTTS bet.
We've crossed the Med and come to Italy for sixth-placed Lazio's Serie A clash with 12th-placed Bologna. Lazio won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season. Last term, this fixture finished 2-2. With Lazio scoring twice on each of their last five league visits to the Renato Dell'Ara, we're anticipating a few more goals this afternoon.
Under Sinisa Mihajlovic, Bologna's home games have consistently produced goals: since March 2019, 24/36 have gone Over 2.5 Goals. This season, it's 7/11. The hosts, who are outsiders for this one, have scored in 15 of their last 16 Serie A appearances at the Dell'Ara and are well capable of contributing a goal or two today.
Under Simone Inzaghi, Lazio's road trips have also tended to generate goals: since he took charge at the start of the 2016/17 campaign, 57/87 have reached Over 2.5 Goals. Just like Bologna's long-term trend, this record suggests Over 2.5 Goals should be more like 1.501/2 than 1.804/5. With Lazio scoring at least twice in 6/9 away from home recently, the favourites will fancy their chances of breaking down Bologna's backline. We'll take the generous price on offer for this clash to be another high scorer.
Staked: 29pts
Returned: 32.34pts
P/L: +3.34pts
