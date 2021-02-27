Football Bet of the Day: Attackers to have a blast in Bologna

Bologna v Lazio

Saturday 17:00 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In Spain yesterday, a penalty for Levante just before half-time and one for Athletic Bilbao just after the break was enough to land our BTTS bet.

We've crossed the Med and come to Italy for sixth-placed Lazio's Serie A clash with 12th-placed Bologna. Lazio won the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season. Last term, this fixture finished 2-2. With Lazio scoring twice on each of their last five league visits to the Renato Dell'Ara, we're anticipating a few more goals this afternoon.

Under Sinisa Mihajlovic, Bologna's home games have consistently produced goals: since March 2019, 24/36 have gone Over 2.5 Goals. This season, it's 7/11. The hosts, who are outsiders for this one, have scored in 15 of their last 16 Serie A appearances at the Dell'Ara and are well capable of contributing a goal or two today.

Under Simone Inzaghi, Lazio's road trips have also tended to generate goals: since he took charge at the start of the 2016/17 campaign, 57/87 have reached Over 2.5 Goals. Just like Bologna's long-term trend, this record suggests Over 2.5 Goals should be more like 1.501/2 than 1.804/5. With Lazio scoring at least twice in 6/9 away from home recently, the favourites will fancy their chances of breaking down Bologna's backline. We'll take the generous price on offer for this clash to be another high scorer.