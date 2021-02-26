To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Levante look leaky in La Liga

Athletic Bilbao players
Athletic Bilbao will fancy their chances against Levante's creaky backline

The Friday-night game from Spain could produce goals for everyone, says Tobias Gourlay

"Both teams have scored in 10 of Levante's last 12 Liga games home and away"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9010/11 in Levante v Athletic Bilbao

Levante v Athletic Bilbao
Friday 20:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

In Slovenia yesterday, Koper coped better than we expected with Mura. The hosts took an early lead and hung on for a 1-0 win that means a loss on our BTTS bet.

We're looking to bounce back in Spain. The Friday-night game in La Liga brings 10th-placed Athletic Bilbao to eighth-placed Levante and we fancy both teams can get on the score-sheet, just like they have in 5/7 Liga meetings since Levante came back up to the top flight in 2017.

Both teams have also scored in 10 of Levante's last 12 Liga games home and away. At the Ciutat de Valencia the Frogs have seen both nets ripple in 9/11. Lowly Getafe are the only visitors they've shut out in that run.

Athletic have a new coach, Marcelino, who guided them to a 4-0 win at Cadiz on their last road trip. The Basques have now scored in seven straight Liga away games, a run that includes trips to Barcelona and Real Madrid. Both teams to score has been the right bet in 6/7 of those matches and it's the bet we're making on this one.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 28pts
Returned: 30.44pts
P/L: +2.44pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9010/11

Spanish La Liga: Levante v Athletic Bilbao (Both teams to Score?)

Friday 26 February, 8.00pm

