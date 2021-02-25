To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Defences won't cope in Koper

Slovenia football fans
Koper and Mura go toe to toe in Slovenia today

Tobias Gourlay's on safari in Slovenia for the second of today's two Premier League games

"When Mura came to Koper earlier this season, they won 3-1"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.804/5 in Koper v Mura

Koper v Mura
Thursday 16:15

In Spain yesterday, Barcelona blasted past Elche 3-0, notching just their third clean sheet in 12 Liga matches at the Camp Nou to bring down our bet.

We're in Slovenia today for the Premier League game between sixth-placed Koper and third-placed Mura. We fancy the promoted hosts can cause a bit of trouble for their more established visitors.

Home and away, Koper have lost 5/6. They conceded at least twice in all six of those games, but scored themselves in both games at Bonifika Stadium. Miran Srebrnic's men start as outsiders today, even though they have found the back of the net in 10/10 on home turf since winning promotion last season.

When Mura came to Koper earlier this season, they won 3-1. A similar result wouldn't be a surprise this afternoon. Including that match, the visitors have conceded in 7/9 on the road, only managing clean sheets against teams now in the bottom three. Koper are actually the league's third highest scorers (31 goals in 23 matches so far) and look like they have the forward line to make a game of it today. We're backing BTTS.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 27pts
Returned: 30.44pts
P/L: +3.44pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.804/5

Slovenian Premier League: Koper v Mura (Both teams to Score?)

Thursday 25 February, 4.15pm

Market rules

