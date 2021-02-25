Football Bet of the Day: Defences won't cope in Koper

Koper v Mura

Thursday 16:15

In Spain yesterday, Barcelona blasted past Elche 3-0, notching just their third clean sheet in 12 Liga matches at the Camp Nou to bring down our bet.

We're in Slovenia today for the Premier League game between sixth-placed Koper and third-placed Mura. We fancy the promoted hosts can cause a bit of trouble for their more established visitors.

Home and away, Koper have lost 5/6. They conceded at least twice in all six of those games, but scored themselves in both games at Bonifika Stadium. Miran Srebrnic's men start as outsiders today, even though they have found the back of the net in 10/10 on home turf since winning promotion last season.

When Mura came to Koper earlier this season, they won 3-1. A similar result wouldn't be a surprise this afternoon. Including that match, the visitors have conceded in 7/9 on the road, only managing clean sheets against teams now in the bottom three. Koper are actually the league's third highest scorers (31 goals in 23 matches so far) and look like they have the forward line to make a game of it today. We're backing BTTS.