Football Bet of the Day: BTTS in Barcelona

Barcelona v Elche

Wednesday 18:00 (Live on Premier Sports 1)

In Switzerland yesterday, Aarau thrashed Neuchatel Xamax 4-0 to land our win bet with something to spare.

We're in Spain today for the La Liga match between Barcelona and Elche. The fourth-placed hosts are heavy favourites to beat their promoted opposition, but we're not so sure they will have everything their own way.

Eight points adrift of Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, Barca are a relatively unintimidating W7-D4-L1 at the Camp Nou this season. Ronald Koeman's men have been scoring freely enough (29 goals in those 12 matches) but have been too loose at the back. They've conceded in nine of their last 11 home Liga appearances, including all of the most recent six. Excitingly for Elche, five of those last six visitors are currently 10th or lower in the table.

In their first season back in the top flight, Elche are 18th. They're W2-D3-L5 on the road, though the wins came way back at the beginning of the season against teams now alongside them in the bottom six. Nevertheless, Jorge Almiron's men have scored in 7/10 of those games, including 3/4 against top-eight teams. We reckon they've got half a chance of nicking a goal tonight and helping us land a BTTS bet at a plump price.