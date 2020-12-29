Football Bet of the Day: Santa Clara are coming to town

Moreirense v Santa Clara

Tuesday 18:45

In Turkey yesterday, Besiktas beat Sivasspor 3-0 to land our Over 2.5 Goals bet in the nick of time - the crucial third goal coming in the 91st minute.

We're in Portugal today for one of the three games from the Primeira Liga. Since coming up to the top flight, Santa Clara have scored in 4/4 head-to-heads with Moreirense and we like the odds-against price on both teams to score this evening.

Eighth-placed Santa Clara have struck seven times in five away games so far this season, notching at least once in 4/5. At the other end, they are now four away matches without a clean sheet.

Thirteenth-placed Moreirense are four games without a clean sheet at Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas. The Green & Whites have scored themselves in 4/5. Against a leaky visiting defence this evening, we'll back them to help deliver a BTTS bet at a plump price.