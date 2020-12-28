To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Football Tips

Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Football Podcast

Dimitar Berbatov

La Liga Tips

Football Bet of the Day: Festive fun in Turkey

Turkey football fans
Turkey is always a good choice at Christmas

Tobias Gourlay's not had enough Turkey this Christmas and is headed for Istanbul this afternoon

"Over 2.5 Goals has been the right bet in each of Besiktas's last three league home games"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.9210/11 in Besiktas v Sivasspor

Besiktas v Sivasspor
Monday 16:00

In Italy yesterday, Empoli won 3-1 at Brescia to deliver Kev's fifth winner of an excellent week. As he hits the sales even harder than usual, our week begins in Turkey.

Since Sivasspor returned to the top-flight Super Lig in 2017, they have scored in 6/6 meetings with the mighty Besiktas and all six games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. We fancy the visitors can help maintain both of those streaks at Vodafone Park this afternoon.

Over 2.5 Goals has been the right bet in each of Besiktas's last three league home games, as the Black Eagles have scored 10 times in beating three times that are now alongside Sivasspor in the wrong half of the table.

But none of that trio of previous visitors had an away record like Sivasspor's (W3-D3-L0). The visitors have scored on all six of their road trips so far this term and we fancy them to make it 7/7 and, even if they don't get the result they want, they can still help the game get to Over 2.5 Goals in total.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 170pts
Returned: 156.98pts
P/L: -13.02pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.9210/11 in Besiktas v Sivasspor

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Bet of the Day

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles