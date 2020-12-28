Football Bet of the Day: Festive fun in Turkey

Besiktas v Sivasspor

Monday 16:00

In Italy yesterday, Empoli won 3-1 at Brescia to deliver Kev's fifth winner of an excellent week. As he hits the sales even harder than usual, our week begins in Turkey.

Since Sivasspor returned to the top-flight Super Lig in 2017, they have scored in 6/6 meetings with the mighty Besiktas and all six games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals. We fancy the visitors can help maintain both of those streaks at Vodafone Park this afternoon.

Over 2.5 Goals has been the right bet in each of Besiktas's last three league home games, as the Black Eagles have scored 10 times in beating three times that are now alongside Sivasspor in the wrong half of the table.

But none of that trio of previous visitors had an away record like Sivasspor's (W3-D3-L0). The visitors have scored on all six of their road trips so far this term and we fancy them to make it 7/7 and, even if they don't get the result they want, they can still help the game get to Over 2.5 Goals in total.