Football Bet of the Day: Demoted duo to delight

Second-tier clash to produce goals

Brescia v Empoli

Sunday 27 December, 17:00

We were buffeted in Belgium last night by Leuven's failure to hold onto an early lead. Despite scoring the opener after 35 minutes, they failed to find the second goal we needed, and they went on to collapse to a 2-1 defeat. Serves them right for letting us down.

We finish our final stint of the year together in Italy, as Brescia are taking on Empoli in Serie B. Both have had recent spells in the top flight, but the visitors are the far better bet for promotion as things stand.

Brescia, with the somewhat unorthodox and outspoken former Leeds supremo Massimo Cellino in charge, tumbled out of the top flight last term. They now find themselves eighth, a hefty nine points off the automatic promotion zone. For our purposes, it's worth noting that their games usually feature a decent dose of goals. La Leonessa have played 17 games in league and cup, and an Over 2.5 Goals bet has landed 13 times.

Empoli are second in the table, just a point off top, and although they are more circumspect than Brescia, they are far from dull. They have only kept one clean sheet in their last six away games, and have scored at least twice in four of their seven road matches. Seven of their 14 league games overall have featured at least three goals.

These teams have two of the three best attacking records in the division, and I think they'll serve up a treat this evening.

