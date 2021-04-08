To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Canaries to chirp in Turkey

Fenerbahce football players
Fenerbahce have been on the up recently

Tobias Gourlay fancies Fenerbahce to turn over the Tigers in the Turkish Super League today

"Against teams now 10th or below, the Canaries are a perfect W8-D0-L0"

Back Fenerbahce -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ 2.245/4 v Malatyaspor

Malatyaspor v Fenerbahce
Thursday 17:00

In Italy yesterday, Napoli's prayers went unanswered. The visitors lost 2-1 at Juventus and our bet went down with them.

We're in Turkey today for the third of three Super League games. Second-placed Fenerbahce can close the gap to league leaders Besiktas with a positive result at 18th-placed Malatyaspor and we fancy them to do exactly that.

The visitors have the league's best away record (W11-D3-L1). Against teams now 10th or below, the Canaries are a perfect W8-D0-L0. In 5/8 of those successes, the margin of victory was at least two goals.

Malatyaspor have taken just two points from a possible 18 at Malatya Inonu Stadium. Hosting teams in the top four, the Tigers have lost 3/3 so far. We fancy them to lose again this afternoon - and probably with something to spare.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 48pts
Returned: 44.31pts
P/L: -3.69pts

Recommended bets

Back Fenerbahce -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ 2.245/4

