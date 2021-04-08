Football Bet of the Day: Canaries to chirp in Turkey

Malatyaspor v Fenerbahce

Thursday 17:00

In Italy yesterday, Napoli's prayers went unanswered. The visitors lost 2-1 at Juventus and our bet went down with them.

We're in Turkey today for the third of three Super League games. Second-placed Fenerbahce can close the gap to league leaders Besiktas with a positive result at 18th-placed Malatyaspor and we fancy them to do exactly that.

The visitors have the league's best away record (W11-D3-L1). Against teams now 10th or below, the Canaries are a perfect W8-D0-L0. In 5/8 of those successes, the margin of victory was at least two goals.

Malatyaspor have taken just two points from a possible 18 at Malatya Inonu Stadium. Hosting teams in the top four, the Tigers have lost 3/3 so far. We fancy them to lose again this afternoon - and probably with something to spare.