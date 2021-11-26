Football Bet of the Day: Angers to annoy leaky Lens

French Ligue 1: Lens v Angers (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Friday 26 November, 8.00pm
Tobias Gourlay's hunting a fourth straight winner and thinks he can see goals in Lens tonight
"Angers have scored on all seven of their Ligue 1 road trips this season"
Lens v Angers
Friday 20:00 (Live on BT Sport 3)
In Argentina last night, BTTS came in before half-time. Lanus and Platense were 1-1 at the break and 3-3 at the final whistle.
We're in France today for the Ligue 1 game between fourth-placed Lens and sixth-placed Angers. We like the slightly bigger price on BTTS in this one.
Angers have scored on all seven of their Ligue 1 road trips this season, including a visit to the mighty PSG. BTTS has been the right bet in 6/7.
Last season was Lens's first back at the top table. Angers's two meetings with them finished 2-2 and (this fixture) 1-3.
This term, Franck Haise's Lens are W4-D2-L1 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. They start as favourites for this one, but they have conceded in 4/7 including their only previous home game with a team now alongside them in the top half. At slightly better than even money, we'll take Angers to nick a goal and help deliver BTTS in a third straight head-to-head.
Staked: 159pts
Returned: 156.96pts
P/L: -2.04pts
