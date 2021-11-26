To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Angers to annoy leaky Lens

Lens football players
Lens might not have everything their own way tonight

Tobias Gourlay's hunting a fourth straight winner and thinks he can see goals in Lens tonight

"Angers have scored on all seven of their Ligue 1 road trips this season"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.0421/20 in Lens v Angers

Lens v Angers
Friday 20:00 (Live on BT Sport 3)

In Argentina last night, BTTS came in before half-time. Lanus and Platense were 1-1 at the break and 3-3 at the final whistle.

We're in France today for the Ligue 1 game between fourth-placed Lens and sixth-placed Angers. We like the slightly bigger price on BTTS in this one.

Angers have scored on all seven of their Ligue 1 road trips this season, including a visit to the mighty PSG. BTTS has been the right bet in 6/7.
Last season was Lens's first back at the top table. Angers's two meetings with them finished 2-2 and (this fixture) 1-3.

This term, Franck Haise's Lens are W4-D2-L1 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. They start as favourites for this one, but they have conceded in 4/7 including their only previous home game with a team now alongside them in the top half. At slightly better than even money, we'll take Angers to nick a goal and help deliver BTTS in a third straight head-to-head.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 159pts
Returned: 156.96pts
P/L: -2.04pts

Recommended bets

French Ligue 1: Lens v Angers (Both teams to Score?)

Friday 26 November, 8.00pm

