Football Bet of the Day: Angers to annoy leaky Lens

Lens v Angers

Friday 20:00 (Live on BT Sport 3)

In Argentina last night, BTTS came in before half-time. Lanus and Platense were 1-1 at the break and 3-3 at the final whistle.

We're in France today for the Ligue 1 game between fourth-placed Lens and sixth-placed Angers. We like the slightly bigger price on BTTS in this one.

Angers have scored on all seven of their Ligue 1 road trips this season, including a visit to the mighty PSG. BTTS has been the right bet in 6/7.

Last season was Lens's first back at the top table. Angers's two meetings with them finished 2-2 and (this fixture) 1-3.

This term, Franck Haise's Lens are W4-D2-L1 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis. They start as favourites for this one, but they have conceded in 4/7 including their only previous home game with a team now alongside them in the top half. At slightly better than even money, we'll take Angers to nick a goal and help deliver BTTS in a third straight head-to-head.