Football Bet of the Day: Lanus to land BTTS

Argentina football fans
Lanus and Platense can light up Argentina today

Tobias Gourlay's crossing continents to bring you the best bet from one of tonight's games in the Argentinean Primera Division

"Lanus are going well but they have managed just a single clean sheet from 11 home appearances"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9210/11 in Lanus v CA Platense

Lanus v CA Platense
Thursday 22:15

In Germany yesterday, St Pauli stormed out to a 2-0 lead after just 15 minutes. The hosts maintained their advantage to win 3-1 and land our handicap bet.

We're in Argentina today for the Primera Division game between Lanus (W10-D5-L6) and CA Platense (W5-D8-L8). There's a strong trend for both teams to score in Lanus's home matches and we fancy it to be extended tonight.

Lanus might be going well, but they have managed just a single clean sheet from 11 appearances at their La Fortaleza home. Both teams have scored in 9/11 of those matches, with Lanus themselves only being shut out by league-leading River Plate.

Platense are poor at the back, having conceded on 10/11 road trips, so Lanus should find ways onto the score-sheet tonight. At the other end, Platense have scored themselves in 8/11, including seven of the most recent eight. With 7/11 delivering BTTS - plus the strong support from Lanus's side - that's our bet for today.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 158pts
Returned: 155.04pts
P/L: -2.96pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 1.9210/11

Argentinian Primera Division: Lanus v CA Platense (Both teams to Score?)

Thursday 25 November, 10.15pm

