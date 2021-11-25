Football Bet of the Day: Lanus to land BTTS

Lanus v CA Platense

Thursday 22:15

In Germany yesterday, St Pauli stormed out to a 2-0 lead after just 15 minutes. The hosts maintained their advantage to win 3-1 and land our handicap bet.

We're in Argentina today for the Primera Division game between Lanus (W10-D5-L6) and CA Platense (W5-D8-L8). There's a strong trend for both teams to score in Lanus's home matches and we fancy it to be extended tonight.

Lanus might be going well, but they have managed just a single clean sheet from 11 appearances at their La Fortaleza home. Both teams have scored in 9/11 of those matches, with Lanus themselves only being shut out by league-leading River Plate.

Platense are poor at the back, having conceded on 10/11 road trips, so Lanus should find ways onto the score-sheet tonight. At the other end, Platense have scored themselves in 8/11, including seven of the most recent eight. With 7/11 delivering BTTS - plus the strong support from Lanus's side - that's our bet for today.