Football Bet of the Day: High jinks in Japan

Japan football flag
Kofu and Albirex Niigata are ready to put on a show in Japan

Tobias Gourlay's dipping into the J League 2 and hoping to come up with goals

"League leaders Niigata have conceded on 13/15 road trips"

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.0621/20 in Kofu v Albirex Niigata

Kofu v Albirex Niigata
Saturday 06:00

In Spain yesterday, the Cucumber Growers drew a blank at Rayo Vallecano, losing 3-0 to take down our BTTS bet.

We're headed east now for a Saturday morning game from Japan. Last season's Kofu's two J League 2 matches with Albirex Niigata finished 1-1 and 3-3. We like the odds-against price on both teams scoring again in this weekend's meeting.

Niigata are top of the table (W11-D3-L2) and start as slight favourites for this one. Albert Puig's men are W5-D2-L1 on the road. They've scored at least twice in all but one of those games. At the other end, however, they've conceded in 6/8. Going back into last season, they've now conceded on 13/15 road trips.

Kofu are fifth in the table and in good home form. They've won their last four, albeit against teams no higher than 11th. They've scored in 6/7 at their own JIT Recycle Ink Stadium and we've got them pencilled in to help us land a BTTS bet on this one.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 77pts
Returned: 77.26pts
P/L: +0.26pts

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.0621/20

Japanese J League 2: Kofu v Albirex Niigata (Both teams to Score?)

Saturday 5 June, 6.00am

