Football Bet of the Day: High jinks in Japan

Japanese J League 2: Kofu v Albirex Niigata (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Saturday 5 June, 6.00am
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Tobias Gourlay's dipping into the J League 2 and hoping to come up with goals
"League leaders Niigata have conceded on 13/15 road trips"
Back Both Teams To Score @ 2.0621/20 in Kofu v Albirex Niigata
Kofu v Albirex Niigata
Saturday 06:00
In Spain yesterday, the Cucumber Growers drew a blank at Rayo Vallecano, losing 3-0 to take down our BTTS bet.
We're headed east now for a Saturday morning game from Japan. Last season's Kofu's two J League 2 matches with Albirex Niigata finished 1-1 and 3-3. We like the odds-against price on both teams scoring again in this weekend's meeting.
Niigata are top of the table (W11-D3-L2) and start as slight favourites for this one. Albert Puig's men are W5-D2-L1 on the road. They've scored at least twice in all but one of those games. At the other end, however, they've conceded in 6/8. Going back into last season, they've now conceded on 13/15 road trips.
Kofu are fifth in the table and in good home form. They've won their last four, albeit against teams no higher than 11th. They've scored in 6/7 at their own JIT Recycle Ink Stadium and we've got them pencilled in to help us land a BTTS bet on this one.
Staked: 77pts
Returned: 77.26pts
P/L: +0.26pts
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Saturday 5 June, 6.00am
|Back
|Lay
|Yes
|No
Join to place betsJoin today