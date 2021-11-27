Football Bet of the Day: A treat in Turin

Juventus v Atalanta

Saturday 17:00 (Live on BT Sport 2)

In France last night, Lens and Angers drew 2-2 to land our BTTS bet with something to spare.

Today we're crossing the border into Italy for this afternoon's Serie A match between Juventus, who are down in eighth, and fourth-placed Atalanta. We're hoping to be entertained.

Both teams have scored on 10 of Atalanta's last 11 road trips. The only blip was when they shut out bottom-side Salernitana for a 1-0 win. Over 2.5 Goals landed in 8/11, with Over 3.5 Goals paying out in 6/11.

BTTS has landed in 3/5 at Juventus Stadium and the stage looks set for Atalanta to serve up more goals today. At slightly better than even money, we're taking Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines. It's a full winner if there are four goals or more. If there are three, it's a half-winner with half our stake returned.