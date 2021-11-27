To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: A treat in Turin

Tobias Gourlay's come to Italy in search of a fifth straight winner

"Both teams have scored on 10 of Atalanta's last 11 road trips"

Back Over 2.5 & 3.0 Goals @ 2.0621/20 in Juventus v Atalanta

Juventus v Atalanta
Saturday 17:00 (Live on BT Sport 2)

In France last night, Lens and Angers drew 2-2 to land our BTTS bet with something to spare.

Today we're crossing the border into Italy for this afternoon's Serie A match between Juventus, who are down in eighth, and fourth-placed Atalanta. We're hoping to be entertained.

Both teams have scored on 10 of Atalanta's last 11 road trips. The only blip was when they shut out bottom-side Salernitana for a 1-0 win. Over 2.5 Goals landed in 8/11, with Over 3.5 Goals paying out in 6/11.

BTTS has landed in 3/5 at Juventus Stadium and the stage looks set for Atalanta to serve up more goals today. At slightly better than even money, we're taking Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines. It's a full winner if there are four goals or more. If there are three, it's a half-winner with half our stake returned.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 160pts
Returned: 159pts
P/L: -1pt

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 & 3.0 Goals @ 2.0621/20

