Football Bet of the Day: A treat in Turin
Tobias Gourlay's come to Italy in search of a fifth straight winner
"Both teams have scored on 10 of Atalanta's last 11 road trips"
Back Over 2.5 & 3.0 Goals @ 2.0621/20 in Juventus v Atalanta
Juventus v Atalanta
Saturday 17:00 (Live on BT Sport 2)
In France last night, Lens and Angers drew 2-2 to land our BTTS bet with something to spare.
Today we're crossing the border into Italy for this afternoon's Serie A match between Juventus, who are down in eighth, and fourth-placed Atalanta. We're hoping to be entertained.
Both teams have scored on 10 of Atalanta's last 11 road trips. The only blip was when they shut out bottom-side Salernitana for a 1-0 win. Over 2.5 Goals landed in 8/11, with Over 3.5 Goals paying out in 6/11.
BTTS has landed in 3/5 at Juventus Stadium and the stage looks set for Atalanta to serve up more goals today. At slightly better than even money, we're taking Over 2.5 & 3.0 on the Goal Lines. It's a full winner if there are four goals or more. If there are three, it's a half-winner with half our stake returned.
2021 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 160pts
Returned: 159pts
P/L: -1pt
