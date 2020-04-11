Football Bet of the Day: Juventus to beat Real

Juventus Managua v Real Madriz

Sunday 01:00

In Belarus yesterday, Neman Grodno took a 1-0 lead over Belshina Bobruisk... but couldn't hold onto it. They were held to a 1-1 draw and our bet went the way of the three points. We've already had one shot at redemption - on today's game between Gorodeya and Dinamo Minsk - and we're firing off another one at a game in Nicaragua tonight.

Juventus Managua have won their last three Nicaraguan Primera Division home games by a combined score of 12-1. Since the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, they are W15-D6-L4 on home turf. In nine of those 15 wins, the margin of victory was more than just a single goal.

Visiting Real Madriz have struggled on the road recently. They've lost all of their last five and 10 of the last 13. In each of those five most recent losses, they conceded at least twice. They look ripe for the taking tonight and we're backing Juve to win with something to spare.