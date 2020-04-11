Football Bet of the Day: Juventus to beat Real
Tobias Gourlay's headed to Nicaragua for Juventus Managua's match with Real Madriz
"Juventus Managua have won their last three Nicaraguan Primera Division home games by a combined score of 12-1"
Back Juventus Managua -1.0 on the Asian Handicap @ [2.12] v Real Madriz
Juventus Managua v Real Madriz
Sunday 01:00
In Belarus yesterday, Neman Grodno took a 1-0 lead over Belshina Bobruisk... but couldn't hold onto it. They were held to a 1-1 draw and our bet went the way of the three points. We've already had one shot at redemption - on today's game between Gorodeya and Dinamo Minsk - and we're firing off another one at a game in Nicaragua tonight.
Juventus Managua have won their last three Nicaraguan Primera Division home games by a combined score of 12-1. Since the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, they are W15-D6-L4 on home turf. In nine of those 15 wins, the margin of victory was more than just a single goal.
Visiting Real Madriz have struggled on the road recently. They've lost all of their last five and 10 of the last 13. In each of those five most recent losses, they conceded at least twice. They look ripe for the taking tonight and we're backing Juve to win with something to spare.
2020 P/L (1pt per bet)
Staked: 42pts
Returned: 31.73pts
P/L: -10.27pts
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site