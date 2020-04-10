Football Bet of the Day: Gorodeya to go for goals

Belarusian Premier League: Gorodeya v Dinamo Minsk (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)
Saturday 11 April, 4.00pm
Tobias Gourlay's sniffing around a big price on Over 2.5 Goals in Belarus on Saturday afternoon
"Dinamo lost their first away game of the 2020 campaign 3-2 to city rivals FC Minsk"
Gorodeya v Dinamo Minsk
Saturday 16:00
We've already taken an interest in one of this afternoon's games from the Belarusian Premier League. Today we're dipping into tomorrow's card for a goals bet on Dinamo Minsk's trip to FC Gorodeya.
At Gorodeya Stadium last year, this fixture finished 3-1 to the hosts and we're ready to back Over 2.5 Goals in their latest meeting at a big price.
Under Oleg Radushko, Gorodeya have produced Over 2.5 Goals in just over half of all their home league games (6/11). They're outsiders for this one, but have scored in 9/11 on home turf and we're willing to punt on them making a contribution to tomorrow's encounter.
Visiting Dinamo are odds-on favourites to take all three points. However, they lost their first away game of the 2020 campaign 3-2 to city rivals FC Minsk. Going back into last season, they are winless in six on the road, conceding 15 times across those matches. Under Sergei Gurenko, 6/11 of their road trips have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and, at a generous odds-against price, that's our bet on this one.
Staked: 41pts
Returned: 31.73pts
P/L: -9.27pts
