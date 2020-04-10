Football Bet of the Day: Gorodeya to go for goals

Gorodeya v Dinamo Minsk

Saturday 16:00

We've already taken an interest in one of this afternoon's games from the Belarusian Premier League. Today we're dipping into tomorrow's card for a goals bet on Dinamo Minsk's trip to FC Gorodeya.

At Gorodeya Stadium last year, this fixture finished 3-1 to the hosts and we're ready to back Over 2.5 Goals in their latest meeting at a big price.

Under Oleg Radushko, Gorodeya have produced Over 2.5 Goals in just over half of all their home league games (6/11). They're outsiders for this one, but have scored in 9/11 on home turf and we're willing to punt on them making a contribution to tomorrow's encounter.

Visiting Dinamo are odds-on favourites to take all three points. However, they lost their first away game of the 2020 campaign 3-2 to city rivals FC Minsk. Going back into last season, they are winless in six on the road, conceding 15 times across those matches. Under Sergei Gurenko, 6/11 of their road trips have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and, at a generous odds-against price, that's our bet on this one.