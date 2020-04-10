To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Gorodeya to go for goals

Belarus flag
Gorodeya and Dinamo Minsk are flying the flag for goals in Belarus
Tobias Gourlay's sniffing around a big price on Over 2.5 Goals in Belarus on Saturday afternoon

"Dinamo lost their first away game of the 2020 campaign 3-2 to city rivals FC Minsk"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.52] in Gorodeya v Dinamo Minsk

Gorodeya v Dinamo Minsk
Saturday 16:00

We've already taken an interest in one of this afternoon's games from the Belarusian Premier League. Today we're dipping into tomorrow's card for a goals bet on Dinamo Minsk's trip to FC Gorodeya.

At Gorodeya Stadium last year, this fixture finished 3-1 to the hosts and we're ready to back Over 2.5 Goals in their latest meeting at a big price.

Under Oleg Radushko, Gorodeya have produced Over 2.5 Goals in just over half of all their home league games (6/11). They're outsiders for this one, but have scored in 9/11 on home turf and we're willing to punt on them making a contribution to tomorrow's encounter.

Visiting Dinamo are odds-on favourites to take all three points. However, they lost their first away game of the 2020 campaign 3-2 to city rivals FC Minsk. Going back into last season, they are winless in six on the road, conceding 15 times across those matches. Under Sergei Gurenko, 6/11 of their road trips have delivered Over 2.5 Goals and, at a generous odds-against price, that's our bet on this one.

2020 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 41pts
Returned: 31.73pts
P/L: -9.27pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ [2.52] in Gorodeya v Dinamo Minsk

Belarusian Premier League: Gorodeya v Dinamo Minsk (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Saturday 11 April, 4.00pm

Tobias Gourlay,

