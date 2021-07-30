Football Bet of the Day: Ilves to outdo Oulu

Ilves v AC Oulu

Friday 16:30

Yesterday's bet was on a game in Japan that's only just kicked off today. We'll update tomorrow on that.

In the meantime, we're headed to Finland for one of this afternoon's two matches from the top-flight Veikkausliiga.

Ilves (W5-D2-L6) are seventh in the 12-team league and doing most of their best work at home. They are W4-D0-L2 at Tammelan Stadion. They've lost to the teams now first and fifth, and beaten everyone else. We fancy their chances against bottom-of-the-table AC Oulu today.

Oulu (W2-D1-L10) were promoted last season and have struggled to impose themselves at this higher level. They have lost 5/6 on the road so far - only not losing at second-bottom KTP. We're taking Ilves to inflict another defeat on them.