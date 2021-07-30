Football Bet of the Day: Ilves to outdo Oulu

Finnish Veikkausliiga: Ilves v AC Oulu (Match Odds)Show Hide
Friday 30 July, 4.30pm
|Ilves
|AC Oulu
|The Draw
Tobias Gourlay fancies Ilves to impose themselves in Finland this afternoon
"Oulu have lost 5/6 on the road so far this season"
Ilves v AC Oulu
Friday 16:30
Yesterday's bet was on a game in Japan that's only just kicked off today. We'll update tomorrow on that.
In the meantime, we're headed to Finland for one of this afternoon's two matches from the top-flight Veikkausliiga.
Ilves (W5-D2-L6) are seventh in the 12-team league and doing most of their best work at home. They are W4-D0-L2 at Tammelan Stadion. They've lost to the teams now first and fifth, and beaten everyone else. We fancy their chances against bottom-of-the-table AC Oulu today.
Oulu (W2-D1-L10) were promoted last season and have struggled to impose themselves at this higher level. They have lost 5/6 on the road so far - only not losing at second-bottom KTP. We're taking Ilves to inflict another defeat on them.
Staked: 95pts
Returned: 95.74pts
P/L: +0.74pts
