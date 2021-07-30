To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Ilves to outdo Oulu

Tobias Gourlay fancies Ilves to impose themselves in Finland this afternoon

"Oulu have lost 5/6 on the road so far this season"

Back Ilves @ 1.804/5 to beat AC Oulu

Ilves v AC Oulu
Friday 16:30

Yesterday's bet was on a game in Japan that's only just kicked off today. We'll update tomorrow on that.

In the meantime, we're headed to Finland for one of this afternoon's two matches from the top-flight Veikkausliiga.

Ilves (W5-D2-L6) are seventh in the 12-team league and doing most of their best work at home. They are W4-D0-L2 at Tammelan Stadion. They've lost to the teams now first and fifth, and beaten everyone else. We fancy their chances against bottom-of-the-table AC Oulu today.

Oulu (W2-D1-L10) were promoted last season and have struggled to impose themselves at this higher level. They have lost 5/6 on the road so far - only not losing at second-bottom KTP. We're taking Ilves to inflict another defeat on them.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 95pts
Returned: 95.74pts
P/L: +0.74pts

Back Ilves @ 1.804/5 to win

Friday 30 July, 4.30pm

