Football Bet of the Day: Freiburg to fail in Berlin

Hertha Berlin v Freiburg

Thursday 17:30

In Portugal last night, Sporting Lisbon moved closer to a first title since 2002 and gave us a nice odds-against winner with a 2-0 win at Rio Ave.

We've come to Germany for today's sole match from the Bundesliga, which sees second-bottom Hertha Berlin host mid-table Freiburg. The Old Lady is three points from safety, but with two games in hand, including this evening's game at the Olympiastadion. A win for the hosts would be nigh on invaluable and we reckon they can get it.

Since Pal Dardai took charge, Hertha are W2-D4-L5 at home and away. But let's break that record down. The five defeats have come against the top five teams in the Bundesliga. Against teams now 6th-13th in the table, Hertha are W2-D4-L0 overall and W2-D1-L0 on home turf.

Ninth-placed Freiburg are right in the middle of that second cohort of teams. Now, with four games of their season to go, Christian Streich's men also have very little to play for. Recently, they've lost on five of their last seven road trips, going W0-D1-L2 against teams below them in the table like Hertha. There are hints here that Freiburg are already on the beach while Hertha are finally knuckling down. We'll take the hints and back the home side to earn a much-needed three points.