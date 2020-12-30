Football Bet of the Day: Goals in Granada

Granada v Valencia

Wednesday 16:00 (Live on LaLigaTV)

There was no present waiting for us in Portugal yesterday. Santa Clara left us empty handed as they went to Moreirense and lost 0-1 to bring down our BTTS bet.

For our penultimate bet of 2020, we cross Iberia and head into Spain. Last season, Valencia went to Granada and drew 2-2. We like the odds-against price on this season's fixture being another high scorer.

Down in 16th, Valencia are W1-D3-L3 on the road, but Xavi Gracia's men have scored in 6/7 of those matches. Five of the seven games have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total, with Los Che conceding twice in the same fraction.

Seventh-placed Granada are W4-D2-L1 at Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes though they have won just one of the most recent four. Diego Martinez's men have conceded seven times across those last four games and both teams have scored in 4/4 meetings with teams like Valencia that are now in the bottom half. Having scored 12 in seven on home turf themselves, Granada look well capable of helping to get this afternoon's game up and over the goals line.