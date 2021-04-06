Football Bet of the Day: A treat in Turkey

Goztepe v Rizespor

Tuesday 14:00

In Russia yesterday, Zenit made kimchi of FC Khimki. The hosts won 2-0, making mincemeat of our bet as they failed to deliver Over 3.5 Goals for just the third time in 13 home games.

We're in Turkey today for one of this afternoon's three Super League games. Last time out at Gursel Aksel Stadium, Goztepe lost 3-5 to Sivasspor. At better than even money, Over 2.5 Goals rates a bet today.

Twenty of Goztepe's last 29 league home matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals including five of the most recent six. They start as favourites today, despite notching just three clean sheets in 15 home matches this term. Having scored 15 times in their most recent six appearances at the Gursel Aksel, their favouritism is based on their firepower.

Rizespor have produced Over 2.5 Goals on eight of their last 12 road trips. They've failed to keep a clean sheet in any of those games, but have scored themselves in 10/12, so pose a threat to Goztepe's rickety defence. On both sides of the ledger then, there are reasons to believe Over 2.5 Goals should be the other side of even money, so that's our bet for today.