Football Bet of the Day: Another zinger for Zenit

Tobias Gourlay's looking forward to an explosive encounter at the Gazprom Arena this evening
"At their own Gazprom Arena, the reigning champs are W10-D1-L1 having struck 39 times across those 12 games"
Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.447/5 in Zenit St Petersburg v FC Khimki
Zenit St Petersburg v FC Khimki
Monday 17:00
In the south of France yesterday, Marseille were too hot for Dijon and Kev's handicap bet cut the mustard. He gets a week off to spend the money unwisely as we head east for a Russian Premier League game this evening.
Zenit St Petersburg are top of the table and the league's top scorers. At their own Gazprom Arena, the reigning champs are W10-D1-L1 having struck 39 times across those 12 games. In total, there have been 51 match goals (4.25 goals a game) as the hosts have managed just a couple of clean sheets. All 12 matches have delivered Over 2.5 Goals individually, with 10/12 getting to Over 3.5 Goals.
Promoted FC Khimki picked up just three points from the first eight rounds of this season. Then they changed coach and have gone W10-D2-L3 since then. Props to new boss Igor Cherevchenko. They've scored at least once on 9/11 road trips and at least twice on 4/5 just recently. We're backing them to help get today's game to Over 3.5 Goals.
