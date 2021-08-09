To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Football Bet of the Day: Goals for GAIS

Sweden football fans
Gothenburg could go goals crazy tonight

Tobias Gourlay dives into the new week from Sweden where he's hoping for goals in Gothenburg

"Vasalunds are W1-D0-L6 on the road, but only league leaders Varnamo have stopped them from scoring"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.0421/20 in GAIS v Vasalunds IF

GAIS v Vasalunds IF
Monday 18:00

In Moscow yesterday, Dinamo came from behind to beat CSKA 2-1 and land our goals bet. We move into the final seven days of a three-week stint with a trip to Sweden.

There's a basement battle in Gothenburg this evening and we fancy 13th-placed GAIS and second-bottom Vasalunds IF can both draw blood as they fight for their Superettan lives.

GAIS are winless in six home and away, and won't get many better chances to stop the rot. The Mackerels have at least scored in 5/7 at Gamla Ullevi this term and will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet against this evening's porous opponents.

Newly promoted Vasalunds are W1-D0-L6 on the road, but only league leaders Varnamo have stopped them from scoring. At the other end, however, they've conceded at least twice in 5/7. Six of those seven goals delivered Over 2.5 Goals and, at slightly better than even money, we're backing today's game to go the same way.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 106pts
Returned: 105.17pts
P/L: -0.83pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.0421/20

Swedish Superettan: GAIS v Vasalunds IF (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Monday 9 August, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day