Football Bet of the Day: Goals for GAIS

GAIS v Vasalunds IF

Monday 18:00

In Moscow yesterday, Dinamo came from behind to beat CSKA 2-1 and land our goals bet. We move into the final seven days of a three-week stint with a trip to Sweden.

There's a basement battle in Gothenburg this evening and we fancy 13th-placed GAIS and second-bottom Vasalunds IF can both draw blood as they fight for their Superettan lives.

GAIS are winless in six home and away, and won't get many better chances to stop the rot. The Mackerels have at least scored in 5/7 at Gamla Ullevi this term and will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet against this evening's porous opponents.

Newly promoted Vasalunds are W1-D0-L6 on the road, but only league leaders Varnamo have stopped them from scoring. At the other end, however, they've conceded at least twice in 5/7. Six of those seven goals delivered Over 2.5 Goals and, at slightly better than even money, we're backing today's game to go the same way.