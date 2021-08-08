To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Defences to melt down in Moscow

Dinamo Moscow footballers
Dinamo Moscow should at least have a goal to celebrate in the derby today

There's a big derby game in Russia this evening and Tobias Gourlay fancies the goals to flow

"On home turf, 6/9 league games since Sandro Schwarz took charge have delivered Over 2.5 Goals"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.206/5 in Dinamo Moscow v CSKA Moscow

Dinamo Moscow v CSKA Moscow
Sunday 18:00

In Poland yesterday, Jaga gave the new boys nothing. Bialystock beat Nieciecza 1-0 to leave us short on our goals bet. We go again in Russia today.

Dinamo host CSKA in a Moscow derby in the Russian Premier League this evening. Last season the pair's two league meetings produced 3-1 and 3-2 home wins. We like the odds-against price on today's clash being another high scorer.

The derby will be Dinamo's first home game of the new campaign. They've won 2/2 road games so far, scoring five times along the way. On home turf, 6/9 league games since Sandro Schwarz took charge have delivered Over 2.5 Goals.

CSKA also have a new man in charge: Alexei Berezutskiy, the international defender who played for them for 18 years. He has work to do on their backline. CSKA have conceded at least once on each of their last eight road trips. Thank goodness they've scored in 12/15 away from home. We fancy they can both score and concede today, and help to produce Over 2.5 Goals.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 105pts
Returned: 102.97pts
P/L: -2.03pts

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.206/5

Russian Premier League: Dinamo Moscow v CSKA Moscow (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Sunday 8 August, 6.00pm

Market rules

