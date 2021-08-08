Football Bet of the Day: Defences to melt down in Moscow

Dinamo Moscow v CSKA Moscow

Sunday 18:00

In Poland yesterday, Jaga gave the new boys nothing. Bialystock beat Nieciecza 1-0 to leave us short on our goals bet. We go again in Russia today.

Dinamo host CSKA in a Moscow derby in the Russian Premier League this evening. Last season the pair's two league meetings produced 3-1 and 3-2 home wins. We like the odds-against price on today's clash being another high scorer.

The derby will be Dinamo's first home game of the new campaign. They've won 2/2 road games so far, scoring five times along the way. On home turf, 6/9 league games since Sandro Schwarz took charge have delivered Over 2.5 Goals.

CSKA also have a new man in charge: Alexei Berezutskiy, the international defender who played for them for 18 years. He has work to do on their backline. CSKA have conceded at least once on each of their last eight road trips. Thank goodness they've scored in 12/15 away from home. We fancy they can both score and concede today, and help to produce Over 2.5 Goals.