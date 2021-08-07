Football Bet of the Day: Party time in Poland

Jagiellonia Bialystock v Nieciecza

Saturday 14:00

In Ireland last night, the goals came but they all went to the same side. Derry beat the Drogs 3-0 and our BTTS bet went the way of the visitors.

We're in Poland today for a game from the top-flight Ekstraklasa this afternoon. Old Jagiellonia Bialystock are hosting new boys Nieciecza and we like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals.

Jaga won 3-0 last time out at Stadion Miejski. In the last year, half of their 16 league home games have now delivered Over 2.5 Goals. Against promoted teams like today's oppo, Jaga have delivered high scorers in 10/12 home matches.

The Elephants of Nieciecza have drawn their first two games of the new campaign, 1-1 and 2-2. They look capable of grabbing a goal today so we'll take Jaga to extend that excellent record of producing high scorers against promoted outfits.