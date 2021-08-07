To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Premier League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

The Daily Acca

Dimitar Berbatov

Football Podcast

Football Bet of the Day: Party time in Poland

Poland football fans
Poland could produce goals in the Ekstraklasa today

Tobias Gourlay's hoping to be entertained in the Ekstraklasa this afternoon

"Against promoted teams like today's oppo, Jaga have delivered high scorers in 10/12 home matches"

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.1211/10 in Jagiellonia Bialystock v Nieciecza

Jagiellonia Bialystock v Nieciecza
Saturday 14:00

In Ireland last night, the goals came but they all went to the same side. Derry beat the Drogs 3-0 and our BTTS bet went the way of the visitors.

We're in Poland today for a game from the top-flight Ekstraklasa this afternoon. Old Jagiellonia Bialystock are hosting new boys Nieciecza and we like the odds-against price on Over 2.5 Goals.

Jaga won 3-0 last time out at Stadion Miejski. In the last year, half of their 16 league home games have now delivered Over 2.5 Goals. Against promoted teams like today's oppo, Jaga have delivered high scorers in 10/12 home matches.

The Elephants of Nieciecza have drawn their first two games of the new campaign, 1-1 and 2-2. They look capable of grabbing a goal today so we'll take Jaga to extend that excellent record of producing high scorers against promoted outfits.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 104pts
Returned: 102.97pts
P/L: -1.03pts

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Over 2.5 Goals @ 2.1211/10

Polish Ekstraklasa: Jagiellonia Bialystock v Nieciecza (Over/Under 2.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Saturday 7 August, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 2.5 Goals
Over 2.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day