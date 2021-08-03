Football Bet of the Day: Fylkir to flourish in Iceland

Fylkir v Leiknir R

Tuesday 20:15

In Sweden yesterday, Sirius fell to earth and lost 1-2 at home to Orebro. Our bet went with them.

We're in Iceland today for the second of the day's two Urvalsdeild games. Leiknir are new to the top flight this term and have settled into mid-table. However, they've earned 16 of their 17 points on home turf and could struggle at Fylkir tonight.

Leiknir have scored just a single goal in going W0-D1-L5 on the road. Meanwhile, Fylkir are W3-D2-L2, having recently won 3/5 at Fylkisvollur. They've struck 11 times across those five matches and, though they don't tend to keep clean sheets, they look like they'll have too much firepower for visitors who have recently conceded 11 times across five road trips.