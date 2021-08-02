Football Bet of the Day: Sirius to shine in Sweden

Sirius v Orebro

Monday 18:00

In Yorkshire yesterday, Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday ended goalless to give us the draw we wanted. Huddersfield move through on penalties and we move into a new week with a trip to Sweden.

One of today's three games from the 16-team Allsvenskan brings rock-bottom Orebro to 12th-placed Sirius. We fancy the journey could be another fruitless one for the visitors.

Sirius are W3-D1-L1 in Uppsala this season. They're a perfect W3-D0-L0 hosting teams currently in the bottom half of the table. No one's deeper into the bottom half than today's visitors and we make the hosts worthy favourites to take all three points.

Visiting Orebro are W1-D0-L5 on the road this term. They've scored in only two of those matches, while conceding at least twice in 5/6. Going back into last season, they've lost 13/19 league away games and there's little to suggest they can avoid defeat this evening.