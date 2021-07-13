Football Bet of the Day: Fylkir can KO KA again

Fylkir v KA Akureyri

Tuesday 19:00

In Iceland last night, KR Reykjavik landed a blow early, but then their clash with Keflavik petered out. The hosts won 1-0 to leave us well short of our goals target.

We're in Iceland again today, but a similar result would now be a good thing. Fylkir Reykjavik are 10th in the 12-team Urvalsdeild but they have a decent recent record hosting KA Akureyri and we're getting behind the home side for tonight's clash.

Fylkir have won this fixture in all of its three previous runnings since they returned to the top flight: 2-1, 3-2 and - last term - 4-1. The hosts are W7-D3-L5 at Floridana Vollurinn under current leadership, going an even W2-D2-L2 this season.

KA have done well on the road this season, going W4-D2-L0. Since Arnar Gretarsson took charge, they have still drawn more than half of their away games (7/13) and tonight they must grapple with bad memories of recent trips to Floridana. We'll take the hosts 0 & +0.5 on the Asian handicap, which means we win if they win again and, if it's a draw, we still win on half our stake.