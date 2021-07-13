To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Fylkir can KO KA again

Iceland football fans
Iceland is the only place to be today

Fylkir Reykjavik can draw on good memories of recent matches with KA Akureyri to grab all three points in tonight's big game from Iceland, says Tobias Gourlay

"Fylkir have won this fixture in all of its three previous runnings since they returned to the top flight"

Back Fylkir 0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.981/1 v KA Akureyri

Fylkir v KA Akureyri
Tuesday 19:00

In Iceland last night, KR Reykjavik landed a blow early, but then their clash with Keflavik petered out. The hosts won 1-0 to leave us well short of our goals target.

We're in Iceland again today, but a similar result would now be a good thing. Fylkir Reykjavik are 10th in the 12-team Urvalsdeild but they have a decent recent record hosting KA Akureyri and we're getting behind the home side for tonight's clash.

Fylkir have won this fixture in all of its three previous runnings since they returned to the top flight: 2-1, 3-2 and - last term - 4-1. The hosts are W7-D3-L5 at Floridana Vollurinn under current leadership, going an even W2-D2-L2 this season.

KA have done well on the road this season, going W4-D2-L0. Since Arnar Gretarsson took charge, they have still drawn more than half of their away games (7/13) and tonight they must grapple with bad memories of recent trips to Floridana. We'll take the hosts 0 & +0.5 on the Asian handicap, which means we win if they win again and, if it's a draw, we still win on half our stake.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 86pts
Returned: 85.38pts
P/L: -0.62pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Fylkir 0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap @ 1.981/1

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day