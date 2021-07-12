Football Bet of the Day: Riot in Reykjavik

KR Reykjavik v Keflavik

Monday 20:15

Kev's laptop lives to see another day. In North America last night, Canada came from 0-1 down to beat Martinique 4-1. That crucial fourth goal, which finally arrived in the 89th minute, made Kev's handicap bet a winner.

We're looking to emulate his success in Iceland today. Champions in 2019, KR Reykjavik are running fourth in the Urvalsdeild and entertain newly promoted Keflavik. We fancy the pair to serve up a few goals.

Going back into last season, both teams have scored in all of KR's last 13 league appearances at KR-Vollur. Eleven of those matches got to Over 2.5 Goals but, with an extra push from today's visitors, we fancy KR can get to Over 3.5 Goals.

Five of Keflavik's last eight league games have produced Over 3.5 Goals, including 4/4 on the road recently. They've conceded 12 times across those four road trips, but the traffic has not been one-way. They've scored seven in three themselves and can help lift tonight's encounter into the stratosphere.