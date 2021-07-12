To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Football Bet of the Day: Riot in Reykjavik

Iceland football fans
Reykjavik should be rocking tonight

In Iceland this evening, KR Reykjavik and Keflavik can deliver a distraction from last night's disappointments, reckons Tobias Gourlay

"Five of Keflavik's last eight league games have produced Over 3.5 Goals, including 4/4 on the road"

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.1011/10 in KR Reykjavik v Keflavik

KR Reykjavik v Keflavik
Monday 20:15

Kev's laptop lives to see another day. In North America last night, Canada came from 0-1 down to beat Martinique 4-1. That crucial fourth goal, which finally arrived in the 89th minute, made Kev's handicap bet a winner.

We're looking to emulate his success in Iceland today. Champions in 2019, KR Reykjavik are running fourth in the Urvalsdeild and entertain newly promoted Keflavik. We fancy the pair to serve up a few goals.

Going back into last season, both teams have scored in all of KR's last 13 league appearances at KR-Vollur. Eleven of those matches got to Over 2.5 Goals but, with an extra push from today's visitors, we fancy KR can get to Over 3.5 Goals.

Five of Keflavik's last eight league games have produced Over 3.5 Goals, including 4/4 on the road recently. They've conceded 12 times across those four road trips, but the traffic has not been one-way. They've scored seven in three themselves and can help lift tonight's encounter into the stratosphere.

2021 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 85pts
Returned: 85.38pts
P/L: +0.38pts

Get a free £5 bet on multiples – Every day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.1011/10

Icelandic Urvalsdeild: KR Reykjavik v Keflavik (Over/Under 3.5 Goals)

Show Hide

Monday 12 July, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Under 3.5 Goals
Over 3.5 Goals
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day