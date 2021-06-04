Friday Football Tips: Hungary can edge to friendly win

Hungary v Cyprus

Friday 4 June, 19:00

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

With France, Portugal and Germany to play at Euro 2020, Hungary will be aiming to boost their confidence with victory over Cyprus in Friday's friendly.

They will probably get it - as well as reaching the Euros via the play-offs they won promotion to the top tier of the Nations League earlier this season - but it may not be easy.

Cyprus have played 11 games this season with seven of them featuring under 2.5 goals.

In March, all three of their World Cup qualifiers landed the unders bet and the opposition was hardly shabby - Euro 2020 qualifiers Croatia and Slovakia, plus Slovenia.

Hungary banged in 10 goals in their March matches but opponents included whipping boys San Marino and Andorra.

Despite their success, they've generally struggled for goals. Only eight were scored in eight Euro qualifiers in the group stage, while their Nations League campaign brought just seven in six games.

They've now lost their most creative spark, Red Bull Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai, to injury so this may be hard work.

Under 2.5 goals looks fair enough at 20/23 but to boost the price, it's worth adding a Hungary win.

They are unbeaten in nine, winning six, and clearly have a greater need for a result here.

Hungary and under 2.5 goals produces tasty odds of 12/5.

