Friday International Friendly Tips: Spain and Portugal will repeat draw

Luis Enrique.
Will Luis Enrique have something to smile about after Spain's match with France?

Spain and Portugal drew when they met last year and Dan Fitch is expecting the same result, as he previews Friday's international friendlies...

"The Portuguese have only lost one of their last 13 games and that was against the World Cup holders France (W9 D3). These sides met relatively recently, drawing 0-0 in October 2020."

Back Spain and Portugal to draw at 3.412/5

Another win for Macedonia

North Macedonia 1.738/11 v Kazakhstan 5.04/1; The Draw 3.613/5
Friday 4 June, 18:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

North Macedonia will be looking to cause some upsets in Group C, where they will face, Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria. In their last competitive fixture back in March, they beat Germany 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier.

On Monday they drew 1-1 with Slovenia, but only after conceding a last-gasp equaliser. With Kazakhstan having not won any of their last eight games (D3 L5), Macedonia look a decent bet to win at 1.738/11.

In-form sides drew in last meeting

Spain 2.3411/8 v Portugal 3.412/5; The Draw 3.412/5
Friday 4 June, 18:30
Live on Sky Sports Football

Spain have home advantage, but their price still seems a little short here against opposition as good as Portugal. Since Luis Enrique returned as manager, Spain have only lost one of their last eleven games (W5 D5), but Portugal have an even stronger record.

The Portuguese have only lost one of their last 13 games and that was against the World Cup holders France (W9 D3). These sides met relatively recently, drawing 0-0 in October 2020 and the draw at 3.412/5 looks the likeliest result, in what seems set to be a tight game with few goals.

Hungary will get the job done early

Hungary 1.384/11 v Cyprus 8.27/1; The Draw 4.67/2
Friday 4 June, 19:00
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Hungary really couldn't have it any tougher at Euro 2002. They have been drawn in Group F, alongside the World Cup holders France, the reigning European Championship holders Portugal and Germany.

The underdogs at least come into the tournament in good form. On Monday they beat Andorra 4-1, which extended their unbeaten run to nine matches (W6 D3). This game will surely see Hungary go ten games unbeaten and you can back Hungary to win half-time/full-time at 2.35/4.

Iceland will concede

Faroe Islands 5.85/1 v Iceland 1.564/7; The Draw 3.814/5
Friday 4 June, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Iceland have declined since their glorious Euro 2016 campaign and won't be at this tournament. The 2022 World Cup looks like another tournament that they will miss out on, having lost in their first two qualifiers to Germany and Armenia.

Though they bounced back with a win over Liechtenstein, Iceland still conceded in a 4-1 win and then lost 2-1 in a friendly against Mexico on Sunday. They've now conceded in twelve straight games and an Iceland win and both teams to score is available at 3.711/4.

Another clean sheet for Italy

Italy 1.664/6 v Czech Republic 5.59/2; The Draw 3.953/1
Friday 4 June, 19:45
Live on Sky Sports Football

England's Group D opponents Czech Republic, face one of the toughest possible fixtures in international football right now, when they travel to Italy. The hosts are unbeaten in 26 games (W21 D5).

In 19 of these games, Italy kept clean sheets, including each of the last seven games, which were all victories. Back Italy to win to nil at 2.89/5.

Dan Fitch 2020/21 Season P/L

Staked: 442.00 pts
Returned: 451.85 pts
P/L: +9.85 pts

Recommended bets

Back North Macedonia to beat Kazakhstan at 1.738/11
Back Spain and Portugal to draw at 3.412/5
Back Hungary to beat Cyprus half-time/full-time at 2.35/4
Back Iceland to beat Faroe Islands and both teams to score at 3.711/4
Back Italy to beat Czech Republic to nil at 2.89/5

