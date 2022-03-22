Football Bet of the Day: Stirling to work hard in Scotland

Scottish League Two: Stirling v Albion (Both teams to Score?)Show Hide
Tuesday 22 March, 7.45pm
Tobias Gourlay fancies Albion Rovers to make a game of it in Scottish League Two tonight
"Stirling are favourites, despite being on a 10-game run without a clean sheet at home"
Back Both Teams To Score in Stirling v Albion Rovers @ 1.981/1
Stirling v Albion Rovers
Tuesday 19:45
In Essex last night, Forest Green didn't let Colchester cramp their style. The visitors notched a rare clean sheet as they won 1-0 and took down our BTTS bet.
We've come north today to see if Scottish League Two suits us a little better. Stirling are running seventh in the 10-team competition. Albion Rovers are eighth. They meet at Forthbank Stadium tonight and we fancy they can both get on the score-sheet.
Stirling are favourites, despite being on a 10-game run without a clean sheet at home. They've conceded in 12/14 on home soil this season and BTTS has been the right bet in 8/14.
Albion Rovers' last two trips here have finished 1-1 and 2-1 to the hosts. BTTS has also been landing more often than not in Albion's away games this term - it was the right bet in six of the last nine. When Albion have scored - as they look capable of doing against this weak home defence - BTTS has been the right bet in 8/9. At around even money, it's a punt worth taking today.
Staked: 34pts
Returned: 29.10pts
P/L: -4.90pts
