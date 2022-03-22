Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Championship Tips

Daily Football Tips

Manager Markets Blog

The Daily Acca

Football Bet of the Day: Stirling to work hard in Scotland

Scotland football fans
Scottish League Two is where it's at today

Tobias Gourlay fancies Albion Rovers to make a game of it in Scottish League Two tonight

"Stirling are favourites, despite being on a 10-game run without a clean sheet at home"

Back Both Teams To Score in Stirling v Albion Rovers @ 1.981/1

Stirling v Albion Rovers
Tuesday 19:45

In Essex last night, Forest Green didn't let Colchester cramp their style. The visitors notched a rare clean sheet as they won 1-0 and took down our BTTS bet.

We've come north today to see if Scottish League Two suits us a little better. Stirling are running seventh in the 10-team competition. Albion Rovers are eighth. They meet at Forthbank Stadium tonight and we fancy they can both get on the score-sheet.

Stirling are favourites, despite being on a 10-game run without a clean sheet at home. They've conceded in 12/14 on home soil this season and BTTS has been the right bet in 8/14.

Albion Rovers' last two trips here have finished 1-1 and 2-1 to the hosts. BTTS has also been landing more often than not in Albion's away games this term - it was the right bet in six of the last nine. When Albion have scored - as they look capable of doing against this weak home defence - BTTS has been the right bet in 8/9. At around even money, it's a punt worth taking today.

2022 P/L (1pt per bet)

Staked: 34pts
Returned: 29.10pts
P/L: -4.90pts

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Both Teams To Score in Stirling v Albion Rovers @ 1.981/1

Scottish League Two: Stirling v Albion (Both teams to Score?)

Show Hide

Tuesday 22 March, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Yes
No
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Read past articles

More Bet of the Day