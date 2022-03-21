Football Bet of the Day: Colchester to cramp Forest Green's style

Colchester v Forest Green

Monday 19:45 (Live on Sky Sports Main Event)

In Italy yesterday, Verona were not so fair for Kev. The visitors could only manage a 1-1 draw at Empoli, leaving our man short on his bet. Not quite a Shakespearean tragedy, but Kev gets a week off to bounce back.

Our week begins on home turf as League 2 leaders Forest Green head to struggling Colchester. The visitors don't always have things all their own way on the road and we fancy both teams to get on the score sheet tonight.

Since Wayne Brown took charge of Col U, they've gone W1-D5-L1 at the Community Stadium. Crucially for us, the hosts have scored in all seven of those games - and BTTS has been the right bet in 6/7.

It's also been the right bet in 11/12 Forest Green away trips. Rob Edwards' men have belied their lofty status to notch just one clean sheet from 12 attempts. With Col U still needing points to confirm their football league status for another year, we'll back them to score and help land BTTS once more today.