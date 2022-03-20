Football Bet of the Day: Two goals of Verona

Visitors to cut loose

Empoli v Verona

Sunday 20 March, 14:00

Live on BT Sport Extra

We could sit back and relax for the second half of last night's game between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin, because Robert Lewandowski and Sheraldo Becker both hit the target in the first half. For completists, Bayern went on to win 4-0.

We'll head to Italy now, because Empoli are up against Verona, and I fancy the visitors to find the net at least twice.

Verona have an exciting forward line. Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego, has thrashed in 15 league goals this term. Czech forward Antonin Barak has ten goals in the top flight, a tally matched by Gianluca Caprari. The team has scored at least twice in 16 of their 29 league matches, including six of the last ten.

Empoli have a healthy ten-point cushion between them and the relegation zone, but with 54 goals conceded, they have one of the worst defensive records in the division. At home, their recent defending has been atrocious. They lost 4-2 to Milan, 5-1 to Sassuolo, 4-2 against Roma and 3-2 versus Juventus. They have conceded two goals or more in 17 of their 29 matches.

I'll keep this simple, and back Verona to score over 1.5 goals at 2.26/5 on the Sportsbook.